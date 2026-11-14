ETV Bharat / state

Vegetable Vendor In Tamil Nadu Faces Rs 31 Lakh GST Notice After Fraudulent Transactions

Vellore: A pushcart vegetable vendor in Vellore received a shock of his life after getting a GST notice of Rs 31 lakhs after scammers allegedly committed fraudulent transactions in his name.

The notice came as an utter shock for Waseem, a resident of Tharanampettai in Gudiyatham, Vellore district, who lives from hand to mouth and supports his family by selling vegetables. His parents earn a living by rolling beedis.

On November 12, Waseem received a notice from the GST department, which recorded his business transactions worth Rs 7.5 crore. The notice asked him to pay an outstanding GST of Rs 30.92 lakhs.

Waseem suspects that people who came to him about a month ago promising to help him find a job committed the fraud, as he shared his PAN card details, bank account information, and a one-time password (OTP) with them. He has filed a complaint at the Gudiyatham police station.

After receiving the complaint, police officials asked him to bring the matter to the notice of the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Vellore district.