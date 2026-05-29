Purnia Jail Inmate Subodh Singh Accused Of Masterminding Rs 82 Lakh Telangana Jewellery Heist
According to police, the conspiracy behind the robbery was planned while Singh was still in prison.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Purnia: Subodh Singh, the main accused in the jewellery robbery case and currently lodged in Bihar’s Purnia Central Jail, is alleged to have masterminded the Rs 82.02 lakh jewellery heist at a showroom in Telangana’s Karimnagar. Hyderabad Police has now taken him into custody on a production warrant for questioning in connection with the case.
According to police, the conspiracy behind the robbery was planned while Singh was still in prison. Investigators reached him after arresting three accused linked to the Karimnagar robbery. During interrogation, they allegedly revealed that Singh had coordinated the operation from jail.
Police said Singh continues to run his gang from prison and had instructed the robbers to loot 15 kilograms of gold within 15 minutes before fleeing the scene. The gang then allegedly targeted the jewellery store in Karimnagar.
Telangana Police cracked the PMJ Jewellers robbery case in Karimnagar, arresting the accused persons and identifying Subodh Singh as the mastermind and gang leader. Police also seized key evidence during the investigation. pic.twitter.com/vTBDIcq4hO— Telangana Police (@TelanganaCOPs) May 14, 2026
Senior Hyderabad police officials earlier said Singh communicated the robbery plan to the accused through his associates. He had allegedly promised Rs 5 lakh each to the five men involved in carrying out the heist. However, after facing resistance at the showroom, the robbers managed to flee with only 1.61 kg of gold and diamond jewellery.
Investigators also suspect Singh’s network had a system for disposing of stolen gold. A police officer said the gang would quickly melt the stolen jewellery in West Bengal or Bihar before moving it across the border to associates in Nepal.
Police officials involved in the probe said members of Singh’s gang had prior criminal records even before joining his network, which has allegedly targeted jewellery shops and banks across Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Maharashtra.
The Police Commissioner had earlier stated that the gang spent nearly two months conducting reconnaissance across Khammam, Siddipet, Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts before executing the robbery. To evade detection, they reportedly used fake Aadhaar cards and vehicles fitted with forged registration number plates.
The Case
On May 3, 2026, armed robbers stormed PMJ Jewellers in Karimnagar and fled with around 1.6 kg of gold jewellery. Police later arrested Raghunath Karmakar alias Jagira Singh, Ravish Kumar and his aide Mehtab Khan in connection with the case.
Raghunath and Mehtab are residents of Asansol in West Bengal, while Ravish Kumar is from Nalanda in Bihar. Police recovered Rs 51,000 in cash, mobile phones, SIM cards and fake Aadhaar cards from their possession. Investigators said a total of 13 criminals were involved in carrying out the robbery.
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