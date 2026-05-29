ETV Bharat / state

Purnia Jail Inmate Subodh Singh Accused Of Masterminding Rs 82 Lakh Telangana Jewellery Heist

Purnia: Subodh Singh, the main accused in the jewellery robbery case and currently lodged in Bihar’s Purnia Central Jail, is alleged to have masterminded the Rs 82.02 lakh jewellery heist at a showroom in Telangana’s Karimnagar. Hyderabad Police has now taken him into custody on a production warrant for questioning in connection with the case.

According to police, the conspiracy behind the robbery was planned while Singh was still in prison. Investigators reached him after arresting three accused linked to the Karimnagar robbery. During interrogation, they allegedly revealed that Singh had coordinated the operation from jail.

Police said Singh continues to run his gang from prison and had instructed the robbers to loot 15 kilograms of gold within 15 minutes before fleeing the scene. The gang then allegedly targeted the jewellery store in Karimnagar.

Senior Hyderabad police officials earlier said Singh communicated the robbery plan to the accused through his associates. He had allegedly promised Rs 5 lakh each to the five men involved in carrying out the heist. However, after facing resistance at the showroom, the robbers managed to flee with only 1.61 kg of gold and diamond jewellery.