Purna Das Baul, Son Attend Suvendu Adhikari's 'Janata Darbar', Demand Recovery Of Encroached Land
Purna Das Baul had earlier complained to former CM Mamata Banerjee several times about the alleged encroachment, reports Papri Chatterjee.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Salt Lake: Padma Shri recipient and eminent Baul singer Purna Das Baul and his son, Dibyendu Das Baul, attended a 'Janata Darbar' of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Salt Lake on Wednesday and alleged that their plots in Ilambazar and Santiniketan in Birbhum had been encroached upon by a land mafia.
They alleged that a mafia named Sukul Tudu has forcibly occupied a plot, purchased by the family in 1977 at Kamarpara in Ilambazar, Birbhum, and a plot in Santiniketan, originally gifted to Purna Das Baul's father by Rabindranath Tagore for the purpose of establishing an 'akhara' (performance space).
Purna Das Baul and his son attended the 'Janata Darbar' with the plea to recover these two plots.
In their presence, Adhikari telephoned the District Magistrate of Birbhum and instructed him to ensure the recovery of the Santiniketan and Ilambazar plots.
According to Dibyendu, the Chief Minister told them that there was no need for them to come here. "I am aware of the matter. You could have just made a phone call; I would have spoken to the DM myself," CM had told them.
Purna Das Baul and his son had previously lodged a written complaint regarding this matter at the Birbhum District Magistrate's office on August 18. At that time, Dibyendu had directly accused TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and former minister Chandranath Sinha but he did not name anyone on Wednesday.
Dibyendu said, "I did not come to lodge a complaint against any specific individual, nor do I wish to do so. We simply want our lands returned."
However, Purna Das Baul declined to speak to the media. He had previously written numerous letters to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, appealing for the recovery of the land.
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