ETV Bharat / state

Purna Das Baul, Son Attend Suvendu Adhikari's 'Janata Darbar', Demand Recovery Of Encroached Land

Salt Lake: Padma Shri recipient and eminent Baul singer Purna Das Baul and his son, Dibyendu Das Baul, attended a 'Janata Darbar' of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Salt Lake on Wednesday and alleged that their plots in Ilambazar and Santiniketan in Birbhum had been encroached upon by a land mafia.

They alleged that a mafia named Sukul Tudu has forcibly occupied a plot, purchased by the family in 1977 at Kamarpara in Ilambazar, Birbhum, and a plot in Santiniketan, originally gifted to Purna Das Baul's father by Rabindranath Tagore for the purpose of establishing an 'akhara' (performance space).

Purna Das Baul and his son attended the 'Janata Darbar' with the plea to recover these two plots.

In their presence, Adhikari telephoned the District Magistrate of Birbhum and instructed him to ensure the recovery of the Santiniketan and Ilambazar plots.