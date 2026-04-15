ETV Bharat / state

Puri’s 800-Year-Old Wrestling Tradition Faces Decline, Demand Grows For An Academy & Proper Infrastructure

Jagannath culture researcher Dr. Naresh Chandra Dash explained that the tradition of Jaga Akhadas originated after the construction of the Jagannath Temple. “Rulers then had established akhadas in different localities around the temple to train youth in wrestling and warfare techniques to defend the centuries-old Jagannath temple from external attacks,” he said, adding that this martial tradition has continued for nearly 800 years.

Children and local youth participated in wrestling matches and received basic training from coaches, continuing a practice that dates back hundreds of years. Devotees also partook in pana, the traditional festive drink.

The issue came into focus during the celebration of Maha Bishuba Sankranti, also known as Pana Sankranti, which was observed with fervour across Puri on Tuesday. Since the day is also celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti, several Jaga Akhadas witnessed rituals beginning with the worship of Lord Mahavir (Hanuman), followed by traditional weapon worship and wrestling bouts. Young boys, particularly from servitor families of the Shree Jagannath Temple, got initiated formally as per rituals into wrestling by offering attire (worn by the wrestlers) to the deity before stepping into the arena.

Puri: A centuries-old wrestling tradition rooted in the cultural fabric of the pilgrim town is on the verge of extinction and sports enthusiasts are blaming it on lack of government support and modern infrastructure. Though the demand for setting up a dedicated wrestling academy at traditional Jaga Akhadas (wrestling arenas in Puri) has grown louder and concerns over the gradual disappearance of wresting art from Puri are being voiced by many, no steps have reportedly been taken to keep an age-old tradition alive.

Explaining the merit of the art and its significance to Puri children, servitor Dilip Kumar Muduli said every year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in akhadas with rituals and demonstrations of traditional martial arts. “Children start learning wrestling from this day, gradually picking up combat techniques as they grow,” he said, underlining that mostly the servitor families have kept the tradition alive despite changing times and challenges.

However, the number of young practitioners has declined sharply. Experts point out that while wrestling remains deeply linked with Puri’s cultural identity, the absence of structured training facilities and modern infrastructure has discouraged youth from pursuing it professionally.

Puri’s 800-Year-Old Wrestling Tradition Faces Decline, Demand Grows For Akhada Academy (ETV Bharat)

Secretary of Balisahi Hinjil Jaga Akhada, Jitendra Kumar Muduli, said, “Wrestling in Puri has an ancient legacy tied to temple security. But due to lack of financial support and encouragement, it is now in the throes of extinction. Had a proper martial art academy been established, it could have channelised the trained youth into high-quality wrestlers who could have competed at the national level.”

Many residents echo similar concerns. Debaraj Sahu noted that while earlier generations actively trained in akhadas, today’s youth are increasingly disengaged from the tradition. “Youngsters either pursue higher studies and leave home early in life and those who stay back are fixed with mobile phone browsing. Therefore the current generation is not physically agile and mentally alert for martial arts. Wrestling not only builds physical strength but also discipline. Young people should return to akhadas,” he said.

Sports enthusiasts argue that while states like Haryana have invested heavily in wrestling infrastructure, helping produce national and international champions, Odisha lacks facilities to fuel the passion. Modern wrestling competitions are held on mats, but training in Puri still largely happens on mud surfaces, limiting athletes’ competitive edge. "So when they fight beyond the state in competitions they lose out. It is time we gave them the right infrastructure so that whoever is left in the akhadas can be honed into strong players," they say.

Warning that this could be a last ditch effort to make timely intervention, they say Puri, once considered a cradle of traditional wrestling, could lose the sport entirely. "We urge the Odisha government to establish a wrestling academy at Jaga Akhadas, provide scientific training and revive the legacy so that Puri retains its specialty, trained youths get a platform to learn with the best of facilities and edge above the competitors at national and international levels," they stated.