Puri Wildlife Division Faces Criticism Over Stalled Deer Census
Balukhand sanctuary's spotted deer population at risk amid conservation failures
Published : October 21, 2025 at 4:19 PM IST
Puri: The last census of spotted deer in Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary was conducted in 2016. Environmentalists and wildlife experts are now urging the Forest Department to carry out a fresh count. They fear that the deer population may have declined drastically following Cyclone Fani in 2019, which devastated large parts of the sanctuary, and also due to subsequent climate-induced changes such as coastal erosion, rising temperatures, and shrinking green cover.
The sanctuary, known for its dense casuarina forests and proximity to the Bay of Bengal, has witnessed visible habitat degradation in recent years. A new census, they argue, is crucial to assess the ecological balance and guide future conservation strategies. The Puri Wildlife Division does not have recent data on the number of spotted deer in the the Balukhand Sanctuary in Puri. The Forest Department has not conducted a census of spotted deer in the Balukhand Sanctuary for the past nine years. This has caused concern among wildlife enthusiasts who have expressed dissatisfaction.
As the number of spotted deers in the Balukhand Sanctuary is decreasing day by day due to food shortage and hunting, wildlife enthusiasts have alleged that the Puri Wildlife Division officials are delaying the census of deer so that the negligence of the Forest Department does not surface.
The government is spending crores of rupees for the protection and food of deer in the Balukhand Sanctuary. Animal lover Saroj Kumar Jena says, "Puri Balukhand Sanctuary is famous for its spotted deer. But the sad thing is that the forest department does not count the number of deer. Due to the negligence of the forest officials, the number of spotted deer in Balukhand Sanctuary is not known. There is no more grass or pasture for deer left in the forest. There is not enough water to drink."
Jena added, "If the government does not quickly make a special plan for their protection, the spotted deer will completely disappear from the Balukhand Sanctuary in the coming days. A special medical team should also be kept for the protection of deer to treat sick and injured deer populations."
The Balukhand Sanctuary is spread over 87 square kilometres from Puri to Konark. Wild animals like spotted deer, black deer, leopard, wolf, hyena, fox, jackal, jackal, etc. used to live here. Since 2012, black deer have been completely extinct.
Every year, the number of spotted deer used to be counted in Balukhand Sanctuary. According to the data obtained, in 2012-13, there were 5,280 spotted deer in Balukhand Sanctuary. Similarly, in 2013-14, 4,555, in 2014-15, 4,405, and in 2015-16, 4,405 spotted deer were there in Balukhand Sanctuary.
The last time the number of spotted deer was counted was in 2016-17. At that time, it was found that there were 4,315 deer in the sanctuary.
However, between 2013-14 and 2016-17, i.e. in five years, the number decreased by 965 deer. At that time, it was alleged that deer were hunted indiscriminately as they came towards human settlements due to lack of food. Due to this, the number of deer had decreased.
Cyclone Fani had destroyed many old trees in Balukhand Sanctuary and caused extensive damage. Later, the Forest Department announced that the Balukhand Sanctuary would be restored and the deer count would be conducted. But this has remained only an announcement.
Sarat Kumar Rayaguru, an academic says, "Poaching is going on in Balukhand Sanctuary. Poaching and smuggling of sand from the sanctuary is going on. There is no more grazing land for deer in the sanctuary. As a result, due to lack of food, wild animals are coming towards human settlements and are being hunted by poachers."
Puri Forest Officer Magar Dhanji Rao said, "Earth census was conducted in Balukhand Sanctuary in the past. But it has been stopped for the last few years. So, we have made a plan to count deer this year. This proposal has been given to the government. After getting permission, we will count deer in the coming winter. So, some deer along with some other wild animals died in the last cyclone Fani. Later, we made pastures with grass and small water bodies for the deer to eat and drink. This year, this number will be increased further."
Rao said, “Often, deer coming on the road are killed by vehicles. So, we have informed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) about installing information boards and speed breakers on the roads where there are deer movements. We have a special team for the treatment of injured deer. There are plans to keep a wildlife doctor in Puri in the coming days."
