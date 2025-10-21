ETV Bharat / state

Puri Wildlife Division Faces Criticism Over Stalled Deer Census

Puri: The last census of spotted deer in Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary was conducted in 2016. Environmentalists and wildlife experts are now urging the Forest Department to carry out a fresh count. They fear that the deer population may have declined drastically following Cyclone Fani in 2019, which devastated large parts of the sanctuary, and also due to subsequent climate-induced changes such as coastal erosion, rising temperatures, and shrinking green cover.

The sanctuary, known for its dense casuarina forests and proximity to the Bay of Bengal, has witnessed visible habitat degradation in recent years. A new census, they argue, is crucial to assess the ecological balance and guide future conservation strategies. The Puri Wildlife Division does not have recent data on the number of spotted deer in the the Balukhand Sanctuary in Puri. The Forest Department has not conducted a census of spotted deer in the Balukhand Sanctuary for the past nine years. This has caused concern among wildlife enthusiasts who have expressed dissatisfaction.

As the number of spotted deers in the Balukhand Sanctuary is decreasing day by day due to food shortage and hunting, wildlife enthusiasts have alleged that the Puri Wildlife Division officials are delaying the census of deer so that the negligence of the Forest Department does not surface.

The government is spending crores of rupees for the protection and food of deer in the Balukhand Sanctuary. Animal lover Saroj Kumar Jena says, "Puri Balukhand Sanctuary is famous for its spotted deer. But the sad thing is that the forest department does not count the number of deer. Due to the negligence of the forest officials, the number of spotted deer in Balukhand Sanctuary is not known. There is no more grass or pasture for deer left in the forest. There is not enough water to drink."

Jena added, "If the government does not quickly make a special plan for their protection, the spotted deer will completely disappear from the Balukhand Sanctuary in the coming days. A special medical team should also be kept for the protection of deer to treat sick and injured deer populations."

The Balukhand Sanctuary is spread over 87 square kilometres from Puri to Konark. Wild animals like spotted deer, black deer, leopard, wolf, hyena, fox, jackal, jackal, etc. used to live here. Since 2012, black deer have been completely extinct.

Every year, the number of spotted deer used to be counted in Balukhand Sanctuary. According to the data obtained, in 2012-13, there were 5,280 spotted deer in Balukhand Sanctuary. Similarly, in 2013-14, 4,555, in 2014-15, 4,405, and in 2015-16, 4,405 spotted deer were there in Balukhand Sanctuary.