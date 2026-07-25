Puri Suna Besha 2026: Traffic Rush Builds As Over 10 Lakh Devotees Expected; Traffic Advisory Issued
Due to massive rush, vehicles have queued up for hours on stretches including between Malatipatapur and the town despite traffic advisory, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Puri: The rush of devotees to Puri has intensified as lakhs of people head to the Pilgrim City to witness Lord Jagannath and his siblings in their magnificent Suna Besha, or golden attire, on the chariots. The increasing flow of vehicles from Bhubaneswar towards Puri prompted the Odisha Police Traffic Control Room in Puri to issue a traffic advisory on Saturday morning.
With the Bahuda Yatra concluding on Friday and the deities’ three chariots now stationed before the Lion’s Gate of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri is bracing for a massive influx of devotees on Saturday. More than 10 lakh devotees are expected to witness the deities during Suna Besha.
According to the advisory, the flow of vehicles from Bhubaneswar towards Puri has been steadily increasing. To regulate the traffic and prevent congestion, vehicles are being diverted through the Talabania access route. Traffic pressure has also increased at Malatipatpur. The waiting time, which was initially 30 to 45 minutes, reached around one hour by 10 am and could increase further if the flow of vehicles continues to rise.
“Vehicle pressure from Bhubaneswar towards Puri is high and gradually increasing. All vehicles are being diverted through the Talabania access,” the traffic advisory stated.
The Odisha Police has urged devotees and visitors to remain patient and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed on duty. People have also been advised to strictly follow traffic guidelines to ensure a safe and orderly journey.
Suna Besha today
After completing their sojourn at the Gundicha Temple, the Chaturdha Murti returned to the Srimandir during the Bahuda Yatra on Friday. The Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra, the Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra and the Nandighosa of Lord Jagannath are now stationed before the Lion’s Gate.
On the occasion of Ashadha Shukla Ekadashi, the three deities will be adorned with hundreds of kilograms of gold ornaments in the much-awaited Suna Besha. The attire is also known as Bada Tadau Besha and Rajabesha.
The deities will be dressed in the golden attire between 5 pm and 6.30 pm, while the Suna Besha rituals are scheduled to be concluded between 10 pm and 11 pm. The deities are expected to remain in the golden attire for around six hours, allowing devotees to have darshan.
Suna Besha is one of the most special attires of Lord Jagannath and is observed five times a year. However, the Suna Besha following the Bahuda Yatra is unique as it is the only occasion when the deities are adorned in the golden attire outside the temple, atop their chariots before the Lion’s Gate.
The other four occasions are observed on the Ratna Singhasana inside the temple during Kartika Purnima, Pausha Purnima, Dola Purnima and Vijayadashami.
The process of adorning the deities begins after the completion of the Madhyanna Dhupa rituals and takes around two hours. The Bhitarchha Mahapatra adorns Lord Jagannath, the Talichha Mahapatra dresses Lord Balabhadra and the Pushpalak servitor adorns Devi Subhadra on the Nandighosa, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana chariots, respectively.
Lord Jagannath is adorned with several gold ornaments, including the kirita, Sripayara, Sribhuja, golden chakra and silver conch, Odiaani, Chandrasurya, Adhakani, Ghagada Mala, Kadamba Mala, Bahada Mala, Tabij Mala, Sebati Mala, tilaka, Chandrika, alaka, Jhobakanthi, Trikhandika and waist belt.
Lord Balabhadra wears ornaments including the kirita, Sripayara, Sribhuja, plough and mace, Odiaani, earrings, Chandrasurya, Adhakani, Ghagada Mala, Kadamba Mala, Bahada Mala, Baghanakha Mala, Sebati Mala, tilaka, Chandrika, alaka, Jhobakanthi, Trikhandika and waist belt.
Devi Subhadra is adorned with the kirita, Odiaani, earrings, Chandrasurya, Ghagada Mala, Kadamba Mala, Sebati Mala and two gold Tagadis.
Elaborate security and traffic arrangements
Puri Collector Dibyajyoti Parida said more than 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit Puri for Suna Besha and that elaborate arrangements had been made by the police and administration.
“By the grace of Mahaprabhu, the Bahuda Yatra was conducted smoothly. More than 10 lakh devotees are likely to gather for Suna Besha darshan. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the police and administration. Special traffic and security arrangements have also been put in place to manage the crowd,” Parida said.
He appealed to devotees to follow the instructions of the police and administration and have darshan in a peaceful and disciplined manner.
IG Amitabh Thakur, who is overseeing traffic management for Suna Besha, said a higher turnout is expected this year compared to previous years.
“Lakhs of devotees are expected to come to Puri in four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Therefore, traffic management is the biggest challenge. The traffic arrangements put in place during Rath Yatra have also been implemented for Suna Besha. More than 10 lakh people visit Puri every year for Suna Besha, making traffic management a major challenge for the police,” Thakur said.
According to him, 30 parking areas have been created in Puri. The arrangements can accommodate around 8,500 four-wheelers and more than 30,000 two-wheelers. Three separate parking facilities have also been arranged for buses.
The administration has made arrangements to provide traffic and parking information to visitors through multiple channels, including the media, SMS alerts, LED screens, FM radio and social media.
During Friday’s Bahuda Yatra, Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja reached the Lion’s Gate first, followed by Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana and Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosa. After the Lakshmi-Narayan Bheta ritual near Srimandir, the Nandighosa was pulled towards the Lion’s Gate and reached its destination at around 11 pm.
ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ସିଂହଦ୍ୱାର ସମ୍ମୁଖରେ ଶ୍ରୀବିଗ୍ରହମାନଙ୍କ ତିନି ରଥ ।#BahudaJatra #Rathayatra2026 #JaiJagannatha #RathaJatra2026 #RathaYatra #ShreeJagannathaDhaam #Puri pic.twitter.com/1TFm19DK8P— Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri (@JagannathaDhaam) July 24, 2026
With the weather remaining dry since the Bahuda Yatra and the much-awaited Suna Besha scheduled for Saturday, the flow of devotees towards Puri is expected to remain heavy throughout the day.
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