ETV Bharat / state

Puri Suna Besha 2026: Traffic Rush Builds As Over 10 Lakh Devotees Expected; Traffic Advisory Issued

Puri: The rush of devotees to Puri has intensified as lakhs of people head to the Pilgrim City to witness Lord Jagannath and his siblings in their magnificent Suna Besha, or golden attire, on the chariots. The increasing flow of vehicles from Bhubaneswar towards Puri prompted the Odisha Police Traffic Control Room in Puri to issue a traffic advisory on Saturday morning.

With the Bahuda Yatra concluding on Friday and the deities’ three chariots now stationed before the Lion’s Gate of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri is bracing for a massive influx of devotees on Saturday. More than 10 lakh devotees are expected to witness the deities during Suna Besha.

About 12 lakh devotees congregated on Bada Danda on Rath Yatra day (File) (@JagannathaDhaam X/ANI Photo)

According to the advisory, the flow of vehicles from Bhubaneswar towards Puri has been steadily increasing. To regulate the traffic and prevent congestion, vehicles are being diverted through the Talabania access route. Traffic pressure has also increased at Malatipatpur. The waiting time, which was initially 30 to 45 minutes, reached around one hour by 10 am and could increase further if the flow of vehicles continues to rise.

“Vehicle pressure from Bhubaneswar towards Puri is high and gradually increasing. All vehicles are being diverted through the Talabania access,” the traffic advisory stated.

The Odisha Police has urged devotees and visitors to remain patient and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed on duty. People have also been advised to strictly follow traffic guidelines to ensure a safe and orderly journey.

Traffic advisory issued for Suna Besha in Puri (ETV Bharat)

Suna Besha today

After completing their sojourn at the Gundicha Temple, the Chaturdha Murti returned to the Srimandir during the Bahuda Yatra on Friday. The Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra, the Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra and the Nandighosa of Lord Jagannath are now stationed before the Lion’s Gate.

On the occasion of Ashadha Shukla Ekadashi, the three deities will be adorned with hundreds of kilograms of gold ornaments in the much-awaited Suna Besha. The attire is also known as Bada Tadau Besha and Rajabes​​ha.

The deities will be dressed in the golden attire between 5 pm and 6.30 pm, while the Suna Besha rituals are scheduled to be concluded between 10 pm and 11 pm. The deities are expected to remain in the golden attire for around six hours, allowing devotees to have darshan.

Lord Balabhadra in Sunabesha (File) (ETV Bharat)

Suna Besha is one of the most special attires of Lord Jagannath and is observed five times a year. However, the Suna Besha following the Bahuda Yatra is unique as it is the only occasion when the deities are adorned in the golden attire outside the temple, atop their chariots before the Lion’s Gate.