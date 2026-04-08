ETV Bharat / state

Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar Inventory To Be Completed Before Snana Yatra

Puri: The counting and inventory of the Ratna Bhandar in Sri Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri will be completed before 'Snana Yatra', said state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The ongoing exercise, which resumed on Wednesday, will be carried out in a phased manner to ensure thorough verification and documentation before the ritual. "The efforts are meant to ensure completion of the inventory and counting of the Ratna Bhandar before the Snana Yatra," the Minister said. He said the exercise is being aligned with the 1978 inventory to ensure accuracy even as digital photography will be used to create a detailed visual record of the valuables.

As per the SOP, the members of the team involved in the exercise entered the Ratna Bhandar after rituals. Authorized officials including the temple's 'bania sevak', goldsmiths from banks and RBI officials, gem and jewellery identification experts, are involved in the exercise which is being conducted under CCTV surveillance.

According to the SOP, the gem and jewellery stored in the Ratna Bhandar will be opened in the presence of a magistrate. After the inventory work is completed, the ornaments will be locked in the presence of the magistrate and the key will be kept in the district treasury.