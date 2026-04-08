Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar Inventory To Be Completed Before Snana Yatra
Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the exercise is being aligned with the 1978 inventory to ensure accuracy, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Puri: The counting and inventory of the Ratna Bhandar in Sri Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri will be completed before 'Snana Yatra', said state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.
The ongoing exercise, which resumed on Wednesday, will be carried out in a phased manner to ensure thorough verification and documentation before the ritual. "The efforts are meant to ensure completion of the inventory and counting of the Ratna Bhandar before the Snana Yatra," the Minister said. He said the exercise is being aligned with the 1978 inventory to ensure accuracy even as digital photography will be used to create a detailed visual record of the valuables.
As per the SOP, the members of the team involved in the exercise entered the Ratna Bhandar after rituals. Authorized officials including the temple's 'bania sevak', goldsmiths from banks and RBI officials, gem and jewellery identification experts, are involved in the exercise which is being conducted under CCTV surveillance.
According to the SOP, the gem and jewellery stored in the Ratna Bhandar will be opened in the presence of a magistrate. After the inventory work is completed, the ornaments will be locked in the presence of the magistrate and the key will be kept in the district treasury.
The first phase of the inventory of the gems and jewellery in Ratna Bhandar on March 25. The second phase, which began in the day, will continue till April 11. The exercise will also be conducted on April 13, 16 and 18.
During the exercise, the devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the Trinity up to the 'Bahara Katha'. The darshan from 'Bhitar Katha' will remain completely closed during the period. Authorized 'Palia Sevaks' will, however, be allowed free entry into the 'Jagmohan' and the sanctum sanctorum to perform the rituals. Special passes have been arranged for them and distribution of the passes began from the day.
According to the book on the Srimandir Ratna Bhandar by Jagannath Culture Researcher Dr Bhaskar Mishra, the last time the gemstones in the Ratna Bhandar were counted was in 1978. The work was started from May 13, 1978 and was completed by July 23.
Three categories of gemstones are stored in the Ratna Bhandar. One is the gemstones stored in the inner warehouse which are not used. Second is the jewelery kept in the outer store that are used in various ceremonies and festivals throughout the year and third, the jewelery and worship items used in daily rituals, services and worship which are kept in the moving jewelery store.
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