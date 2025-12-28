ETV Bharat / state

Puri Srimandir Panel Member Opposes Midnight Opening Of Shrine For New Year

Puri: A member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee has called upon the authorities to refrain from keeping the Shri Jagannath Temple open at midnight for the New Year.

In a formal letter to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the Odisha government, managing committee member Mahesh Kumar Sahoo expressed strong reservations over the practice of opening the temple during the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

He termed the custom as “non-Sanatani” and incompatible with the long-established religious ethos of the shrine. Sahoo underlined that Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath, revered as the "Aradhya Devata" of Sanatani Hindus, is worshipped strictly in accordance with prescribed rituals laid down in Sanatan scriptures.

He pointed out that the midnight opening of the temple on January 1, a date rooted in the Gregorian calendar, does not align with the religious principles.