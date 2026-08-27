ETV Bharat / state

Puri Shankaracharya Seeks Complete Ban On Cartoon Film Based On Lord Jagannath

Puri: The Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peeth has called for a complete ban on the release of a cartoon film based on Lord Jagannath, alleging that its content is contrary to religious scriptures and traditions.

In a press statement, the Jagadguru Shankaracharya said the film produced by Eli Animation Private Limited could distort Jagannath culture as well as Sanatan Hindu traditions if released in its current form.

He expressed concern that children watching a distorted portrayal of Lord Jagannath could develop reduced devotion and reverence towards the deity in them. The Shankaracharya said no fictional film should be made depicting Lord Jagannath and urged authorities to completely prohibit the release of the animated movie.

The Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha of the Sri Jagannath Temple has also conveyed the Shankaracharya's concerns to Gajapati Maharaja through a letter. Jagannath Sahu, manager of Gajapati Maharaja's Srinhara, informed the media about the development through a press release.