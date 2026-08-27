Puri Shankaracharya Seeks Complete Ban On Cartoon Film Based On Lord Jagannath
Shankaracharya said the film could distort Jagannath culture as well as Sanatan Hindu traditions if released in its current form.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 1:49 AM IST
Puri: The Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peeth has called for a complete ban on the release of a cartoon film based on Lord Jagannath, alleging that its content is contrary to religious scriptures and traditions.
In a press statement, the Jagadguru Shankaracharya said the film produced by Eli Animation Private Limited could distort Jagannath culture as well as Sanatan Hindu traditions if released in its current form.
He expressed concern that children watching a distorted portrayal of Lord Jagannath could develop reduced devotion and reverence towards the deity in them. The Shankaracharya said no fictional film should be made depicting Lord Jagannath and urged authorities to completely prohibit the release of the animated movie.
The Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha of the Sri Jagannath Temple has also conveyed the Shankaracharya's concerns to Gajapati Maharaja through a letter. Jagannath Sahu, manager of Gajapati Maharaja's Srinhara, informed the media about the development through a press release.
The cartoon film based on Lord Jagannath has been produced by Eli Animation. However, concerns have been raised over its storyline, which critics allege is fictional and contrary to established scriptures and traditions.
The Gajapati Maharaja had earlier raised objections to the film's release. A case was subsequently filed before the Odisha High Court seeking a stay on its release. The Odisha High Court had granted a stay on the film's release. The filmmakers challenged the order before the Supreme Court, which subsequently lifted the stay.
With preparations for the film's release reportedly underway again, the issue has triggered renewed opposition among servitors of the Sri Jagannath Temple and devotees of Lord Jagannath. Jagannath devotees have urged the Sri Jagannath Temple administration to approach the Supreme Court seeking a review of its decision concerning the film's release.
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