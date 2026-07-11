ETV Bharat / state

Puri Police, Odisha Crime Branch On High Alert Against Hotel Booking Fraud Ahead of Rath Yatra

Police personnel checking guest details at a hotel ( ETV Bharat )

Puri: Even as lakhs of devotees and tourists are expected to visit Puri for Rath Yatra, Puri police and Odisha Crime Branch have launched an extensive campaign to address cyber crime involving hotel bookings. While Puri police have released a verified list of hotels with authentic contact details, the Crime Branch has blocked 238 fake hotel websites and webpages to prevent fraud. To ensure safe accommodation bookings, Puri Police have verified and published the official Google links, websites, email addresses and contact numbers of 77 hotels. Devotees have been advised to make reservations only through the verified channels. According to the police, fraudsters are creating fake hotel websites, Google Business Profiles, social media pages, WhatsApp numbers and fake UPI QR codes to collect advance payments. Guests at a hotel (ETV Bharat) Police said, the victims often discover that no booking exists after making the payment, while the scammers disappear, causing significant financial losses. Puri police have urged visitors to- 1. Book hotels only through verified websites and official contact numbers 2. Avoid transferring advance payments based solely on phone calls or social media messages 3. Verify the hotel's name, address, website and phone number before making any payment 4. Never send money to unknown bank accounts or UPI IDs