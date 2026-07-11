Puri Police, Odisha Crime Branch On High Alert Against Hotel Booking Fraud Ahead of Rath Yatra
While Puri police have released verified list of hotels with authentic contact details, Crime Branch has blocked 238 fake hotel websites, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Puri: Even as lakhs of devotees and tourists are expected to visit Puri for Rath Yatra, Puri police and Odisha Crime Branch have launched an extensive campaign to address cyber crime involving hotel bookings.
While Puri police have released a verified list of hotels with authentic contact details, the Crime Branch has blocked 238 fake hotel websites and webpages to prevent fraud.
To ensure safe accommodation bookings, Puri Police have verified and published the official Google links, websites, email addresses and contact numbers of 77 hotels. Devotees have been advised to make reservations only through the verified channels. According to the police, fraudsters are creating fake hotel websites, Google Business Profiles, social media pages, WhatsApp numbers and fake UPI QR codes to collect advance payments.
Police said, the victims often discover that no booking exists after making the payment, while the scammers disappear, causing significant financial losses.
Puri police have urged visitors to-
1. Book hotels only through verified websites and official contact numbers
2. Avoid transferring advance payments based solely on phone calls or social media messages
3. Verify the hotel's name, address, website and phone number before making any payment
4. Never send money to unknown bank accounts or UPI IDs
5. Stay away from offers promising unusually low room tariffs
6. Preserve payment receipts and booking confirmation emails
Anyone who falls victim to cyber fraud or notices suspicious activity has been requested to immediately report the incident to the nearest police station, the Puri police control room or the national cyber helpline 1930.
Abhay Kumar Nayak, manager of Hotel Golden Tree, said many tourists become victims after being lured by unusually cheap room rates. He advised travellers to verify hotel details through official emails or trusted travel platforms and make payments only to the hotel's official bank account. He said hotels are monitoring fake websites using their dedicated cyber teams.
Another hotel manager, Upendra, said the Hotel Association has held meetings on the issue and is preparing to launch a centralized secure booking portal that will allow tourists to make direct hotel reservations while helping authorities identify and block fake websites.
The Odisha Crime Branch has formed a special cyber team ahead of Rath Yatra. Between January 1 and June 30, officials identified 212 fake hotel websites and 26 fake webpages, taking the total number of blocked fraudulent online platforms to 238. In June alone, authorities detected 50 fake websites and 26 fake webpages.
Investigations have revealed that many of the fake websites are operated from overseas. Fraudsters advertise guaranteed bookings and heavy discounts on social media, collect payments through UPI, digital wallets or bank accounts, issue fake receipts and often appear prominently in Google search results.
The investigation also found that the defrauded money was transferred to bank accounts located in Rajasthan, Kerala, Mumbai, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Jamtara (Jharkhand), Mewat (Haryana) and Gujarat. So far, 40 tourists have lodged complaints with the Crime Branch regarding hotel booking fraud.
From July 10 to July 25, the Crime Branch will maintain round-the-clock surveillance on nearly 1,200 hotels in Puri to identify fake websites impersonating genuine hotels. Around 350 hotels located under the jurisdiction sea beach police station have been given top priority. Tourists have also been advised to book only through websites protected with SSL security certificates.
Puri Additional SP Sachin Patel said discussions have been held with the Hotel Association, and hotels have been directed to share guest information with the police. A dedicated cyber team is actively tracking and blocking fake hotel booking websites. Contact details of verified hotel managers have also been made available on the official Puri police website, he said.
Patel said to further assist visitors, Puri police have launched a WhatsApp chatbot for quick complaint registration and support. Hotel owners have also been advised not to impose unreasonable room tariff hikes during Rath Yatra. The police said their primary objective is to ensure a safe, convenient and cyber fraud-free pilgrimage for every devotee visiting Puri during Rath Yatra 2026.
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