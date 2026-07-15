ETV Bharat / state

Puri Jagannath Temple Rejects ISKCON’s Claims, Says Untimely Rath Yatra Not As Per 'Shastras'

Bhubaneswar: A key committee of the Puri Jagannath temple on Tuesday rejected ISKCON’s claim that holding Rath Yatra on random days was in accordance with the scriptures and asserted that it was an attempt to mislead devotees around the world. ISKCON and the Puri temple administration have been at loggerheads over the "untimely" organisation of the Rath Yatra and other festivals related to Lord Jagannath outside India.

“The press release of ISKCON National Communications Office, New Delhi, circulated in the media on 12th July 2026, contains false statements and seeks to cast aspersions with the intention of misleading the public with regard to untimely Shree Jagannatha Ratha Yatra," Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said in a statement.

“ISKCON's Rath Yatra festivals are fully permitted and in complete accordance with the 'shastras’ are absolutely false,” the SJTA said. When contacted by PTI over the phone, ISKCON’s Country Director of Communications & National Spokesperson, Yudhistir Govinda Das, refused to comment on the SJTA's views.