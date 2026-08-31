Puri Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar Inventory Resumes; Devotees To Have Darshan From Bahara Katha
Shakti Prasad Mishra reports on counting of valuables in Puri Jagannath Temple that resumed under CCTV surveillance, with gemologists joining the closely documented two-day exercise.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Puri: The counting and valuation of ornaments and other valuables stored in the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar at Sri Jagannath Temple here resumed on Monday. As per the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the exercise will continue for two days. During the period, devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the deities only from Bahara Katha, the outer barricade inside the temple.
The process is being conducted under the supervision of a high-level committee and in accordance with the standard operating procedure approved by the Odisha government. Officials said special care was being taken to ensure that the rituals of the deities were not disrupted.
The SJTA has sought the cooperation of servitors and devotees for the smooth completion of the work.
Following a meeting at the SJTA office, members of the inventory team entered the temple to resume the exercise. While the counting of valuables in the Chalanthi Bhandar and the outer chamber has been completed, work is now underway in the inner chamber.
The team includes experts from the Reserve Bank of India, gemologists, jewellers, photographers and other authorised personnel. The entire process is being carried out under CCTV surveillance and documented through videography, photography and 3D mapping.
Chief Administrator SJTA Arabinda Padhee said the work was being conducted transparently and in the presence of all authorised officials.
“The counting of valuables in the inner chamber is being undertaken today in accordance with the SOP approved by the state government. The entire exercise is being conducted under CCTV surveillance, with videography, photography and 3D mapping,” Padhee said.
He added that restrictions had been imposed inside the temple during the exercise and devotees would be permitted darshan from Bahara Katha. He appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with the administration.
Gemologists have been included in the exercise because no such experts were reportedly engaged during the last inventory conducted in 1978. Gemologists, along with jewellers associated with the temple and banks, will identify and classify the ornaments.
The administration said the SOP also includes measures aimed at keeping the Ratna Bhandar safe and secure for the next 100 years.
Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of the high-level Ratna Bhandar committee, said the team had so far completed 15 days of work. However, he clarified that only the counting was currently underway and the valuation stage had not yet begun.
“Today is the 10th time that the inner chamber work has begun. We hope to make substantial progress in counting the valuables,” Justice Rath said.
The ornaments and valuables kept in the Ratna Bhandar were last counted and valued in 1978, when the exercise continued for 72 days.
The latest exercise began on March 24, 2026. It was subsequently resumed on May 11. After nine days of work, that phase concluded on May 30. The inventory is now being undertaken in stages in accordance with the approved SOP.
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