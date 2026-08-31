ETV Bharat / state

Puri Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar Inventory Resumes; Devotees To Have Darshan From Bahara Katha

Puri: The counting and valuation of ornaments and other valuables stored in the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar at Sri Jagannath Temple here resumed on Monday. As per the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the exercise will continue for two days. During the period, devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the deities only from Bahara Katha, the outer barricade inside the temple.

The process is being conducted under the supervision of a high-level committee and in accordance with the standard operating procedure approved by the Odisha government. Officials said special care was being taken to ensure that the rituals of the deities were not disrupted.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee and Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of the high-level Ratna Bhandar committee at a meeting (ETV Bharat)

The SJTA has sought the cooperation of servitors and devotees for the smooth completion of the work.

Following a meeting at the SJTA office, members of the inventory team entered the temple to resume the exercise. While the counting of valuables in the Chalanthi Bhandar and the outer chamber has been completed, work is now underway in the inner chamber.

The team includes experts from the Reserve Bank of India, gemologists, jewellers, photographers and other authorised personnel. The entire process is being carried out under CCTV surveillance and documented through videography, photography and 3D mapping.

Chief Administrator SJTA Arabinda Padhee said the work was being conducted transparently and in the presence of all authorised officials.