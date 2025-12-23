ETV Bharat / state

Puri Jagannath Temple Draws PM’s Attention To ISKCON Holding 'Untimely' Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Puri’s titular king Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the alleged deviation of the ISKCON from scriptures while holding “untimely” Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath across the world, an official said on Monday.

The move came after the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) informed the Gajapati Maharaja that it was not possible to hold Rath Yatra on a single date or 'tithi' across various countries because of logistics issues. “As per our information, Gajapati Maharaja has apprised the matter (untimely Rath Yatra by ISKCON) to the Prime Minister’s Office. They are not abiding by the norms laid down by scriptures on holding the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath,” Arabinda Padhee, the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), said.

Padhee told reporters that the SJTA, which is responsible for the daily functioning of the 12th-century shrine in Puri, will act as per the decision of the state government and the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) headed by Gajapati Maharaja. The SJTMC is the highest decision-making body of the Puri Jagannath temple.

While addressing a congregation of the Shree Jagannath Chetana Research Institute here on Sunday evening, Deb accused the ISKCON of spreading “misinformation” against Shree Jagannath culture and called upon religious scholars and devotees to oppose the holding of “untimely” Rath Yatra.

'Jagannath culture' refers to the traditions, rituals, and philosophical beliefs surrounding the worship of Lord Jagannath, the key deity in Odisha. Deb said conducting Rath Yatra on dates not sanctioned by scriptures amounted to serious deviation from established tradition and posed a threat to the sanctity of Jagannath culture.

“Holding untimely Rath Yatra is a serious deviation. ISKCON has been violating scriptures and Shree Jagannath tradition. This has set a very dangerous trend which is now being followed by others, weakening the sanctity of Jagannath culture,” he said. He cautioned the people of Odisha and across the country against what he described as deviations from scriptural injunctions in the name of propagating Jagannath culture.