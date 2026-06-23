ETV Bharat / state

Puri Hotels Witness Heavy Bookings, Room Rates Surge Ahead Of Rath Yatra

"Hotels and lodges in Badadanda have significantly increased their room tariffs during Rath Yatra. It is difficult for ordinary people to afford rooms at such prices. Devotees may become victims of exploitation. The administration should conduct strict inspections and take action against establishments charging excessive rates," he said.

Akash, a tourist from Gujarat, said devotees eagerly wait throughout the year to witness Rath Yatra, but many may struggle to afford accommodation due to inflated room prices.

Several large hotels in the town have already reported full bookings, while some lodges and hotels on the Badadanda have increased room tariffs by more than ten times their usual rates, according to visitors and local stakeholders.

With less than three weeks remaining for the annual festival, lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Puri to witness the chariot procession of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The surge in demand has led to a steep increase in room rates, particularly for hotels and lodges located along the Badadanda, offering direct views of the Rath Yatra.

Puri: Hotel and lodge rates in Odisha's pilgrim town of Puri have witnessed a sharp rise ahead of the world-famous Rath Yatra, scheduled to be held on July 16, with accommodation providers reporting heavy advance bookings and limited room availability.

Several lodges located between Balagandi and Market Chhak, which usually charge between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per room, are now offering three-day Rath Yatra packages costing around Rs 25,000.

Some establishments near the Singhadwara of the Jagannath Temple are charging more than Rs 50,000 for three-day packages, offering the opportunity to watch the chariot procession directly from balconies.

Hotel owner Srimanta Kumar Das said bookings for Rath Yatra season typically begin several months in advance. "Nearly 95 per cent of bookings are completed through online platforms around five months before the festival. Hotels and lodges in the area generally offer three-day package deals during Rath Yatra. Since these locations provide direct viewing opportunities, some operators fix rates at their discretion. Strict monitoring is necessary to prevent devotees from facing exploitation," he said.

Hotels in Puri, Odisha (ETV Bharat)

In 2022, Puri had 667 hotels with 14,628 rooms and 32,160 beds. In 2024, about 145 new hotels were added, increasing the number to 812 with 17,361 rooms and 38,798 beds.

Puri District Tourism Officer Sarojkant Pradhan said that this year lakhs of devotees and tourists are expected to visit Puri for Rath Yatra.

"Preparations are underway for the convenience and safety of devotees and tourists. The administration and police have discussed with the hotel and lodge owners in Puri and have been asked to provide good hospitality. The government has been asked to follow the guidelines. However, 95 per cent of the rooms in all the hotels in Puri have been booked for the festival. The state government is taking various steps to provide safety and various facilities to the tourists and devotees coming to Puri," Pradhan said.

A hotel in Puri, Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Puri Collector Divyajyoti Parida said that the preparations for Rath Yatra are in progress. "We have discussed with all the hotel and lodge owners and have asked them not to overcharge devotees." The officials have warned the hotel owners of action if complaints are received.

"We have also alerted people about cyber frauds, including fake online advertisements offering special temple rituals. Police and temple authorities are monitoring such activities and creating awareness among the public," Parida said.

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