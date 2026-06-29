ETV Bharat / state

Puri Gears Up for Lord Jagannath's Snan Yatra Today; Tight Security In Place

Bhubaneswar: Puri is all geared up for the annual Snan Yatra (Bathing Festival) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on Monday, with the district administration and police making elaborate security and crowd-management arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival at the 12th-century Jagannath Temple.

Notably, this sacred ritual, also known as Deva Snan Purnima and the deities' birthday celebration, is observed on the full moon day of the Jyeshtha month in the Hindu almanack (May-June) and is considered one of the major festivals of the Jagannath Temple.

According to locals, the holy triad will be brought to the Snan Vedi Mandap (bathing platform) from their sanctum sanctorum in a ritual known as Pahandi Bije and placed on the Snana Vedi, where the servitors will pour 108 pitchers of water mixed with sandalwood paste, camphor and other incense substances over the deities.

The siblings will later be adorned with elephant masks in a ritual known as the 'Gajanana Besha'.At night, the deities will be taken to the Anasara Gruha (isolation chamber) inside the temple, where they will remain for 15 days until the Ratha Yatra.

As per the schedule released by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the holy triad will be brought out of the sanctum sanctorum between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Monday, while the bathing ritual is scheduled to be completed between 12 noon and 2 p.m.