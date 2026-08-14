ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Puri To Get Cruise Terminal Near Mangala Muhana; Expert Team Inspects Proposed Site

Puri: Puri is set to get a modern cruise terminal near Mangala Muhana on the outskirts of the city, with the Odisha government targeting completion of the project within the next two to three years.

An expert team recently visited Puri and inspected the proposed site as part of the preliminary assessment for the project. Around 60 acres of land near Mangala Muhana have been identified for the proposed terminal, while a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared.

The cruise terminal is expected to connect Puri with destinations including Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Digha and the Andaman Islands. The project is aimed at strengthening Odisha’s tourism infrastructure and providing visitors with a new mode of coastal travel.

Puri District Collector Dibyajyoti Parida said the expert team had visited the area to assess the feasibility and identify a suitable location for the terminal. "The team will submit its report, following which further steps will be taken regarding the land and development of the project," he said.

The proposed project has been welcomed by the hotel industry in Puri, which expects the cruise terminal to increase tourist footfall and give a major boost to Odisha’s tourism sector.