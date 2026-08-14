Odisha: Puri To Get Cruise Terminal Near Mangala Muhana; Expert Team Inspects Proposed Site
An expert team inspected the proposed cruise terminal site near Mangala Muhana in Puri as Odisha targets completion of the project within 2-3 years.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Puri: Puri is set to get a modern cruise terminal near Mangala Muhana on the outskirts of the city, with the Odisha government targeting completion of the project within the next two to three years.
An expert team recently visited Puri and inspected the proposed site as part of the preliminary assessment for the project. Around 60 acres of land near Mangala Muhana have been identified for the proposed terminal, while a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared.
The cruise terminal is expected to connect Puri with destinations including Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Digha and the Andaman Islands. The project is aimed at strengthening Odisha’s tourism infrastructure and providing visitors with a new mode of coastal travel.
Puri District Collector Dibyajyoti Parida said the expert team had visited the area to assess the feasibility and identify a suitable location for the terminal. "The team will submit its report, following which further steps will be taken regarding the land and development of the project," he said.
The proposed project has been welcomed by the hotel industry in Puri, which expects the cruise terminal to increase tourist footfall and give a major boost to Odisha’s tourism sector.
Puri Hotel Association vice-president Raj Kishore Patra said the project would provide tourists with a unique travel experience and strengthen cruise connectivity along the eastern coast. He noted that cruise services are already available in places such as Mumbai, Goa, Kerala and the Andaman Islands.
Hotelier Yuvabrata Kar also welcomed the proposal, saying Puri’s growing importance as a pilgrimage tourism destination has increased the need for better connectivity by road, air and water. He, however, stressed that environmental protection should remain a key priority while developing the project.
The state government is expected to sign an agreement for the project soon and aims to complete the cruise terminal within two to three years. Once operational, the terminal could improve connectivity to several tourist destinations and further strengthen Puri’s position as a major tourism hub. The next steps will be taken after the expert team’s report is submitted.
Meanwhile, the district administration is also working on improving facilities and safety along Puri’s beaches. Measures include watchtowers, trained lifeguards and LED screens for public awareness. Development work at Sterling Beach and Pentha Kata Beach is also expected to begin soon.
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