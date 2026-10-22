Purandar Airport Land Acquisition 76% Complete, Compulsory Acquisition Planned For Remaining Land
The administration had extended the deadline several times to allow farmers to submit their consent.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Pune: Land acquisition for the proposed Purandar Airport project has gathered pace, with 76% of the required land acquired and consent obtained from approximately 96% to 97% of farmers, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi said on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference, Dudi said the administration would initiate compulsory land acquisition for approximately 40 hectares of land for which consent has not been received. The remaining acquisition process is expected to be completed within a month.
The administration had extended the deadline several times to allow farmers to submit their consent. The final deadline was October 10, by which time nearly 96% to 97% of farmers had agreed to the acquisition.
Some landowners had approached the court over the project. Dudi said the Bombay High Court had delivered its verdict and that the rulings had favoured the government on the technical and land acquisition aspects of the project.
He added that landowners whose properties are acquired compulsorily will receive compensation. However, they will not be eligible for the benefits offered to those who consented to the acquisition, including a 10% developed plot and other benefits under the applicable policy.
Dudi also provided an update on the Pune Outer Ring Road project, stating that land acquisition was nearing completion and construction could begin within the next few months.
The 65-metre-wide road is expected to help address growing traffic congestion in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad by improving connectivity and easing pressure on existing roads.
The project requires land acquisition across 44 villages, including 22 villages within the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority limits and 22 within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits. Land measurement work is currently progressing in these villages.
The administration aims to complete the entire land acquisition process by December or, at the latest, January 15. Once the process is completed, construction is expected to begin within the following two to three months. Dudi said the project is targeted for completion within three years of the construction work commencing.
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