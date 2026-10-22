ETV Bharat / state

Purandar Airport Land Acquisition 76% Complete, Compulsory Acquisition Planned For Remaining Land

Pune: Land acquisition for the proposed Purandar Airport project has gathered pace, with 76% of the required land acquired and consent obtained from approximately 96% to 97% of farmers, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Dudi said the administration would initiate compulsory land acquisition for approximately 40 hectares of land for which consent has not been received. The remaining acquisition process is expected to be completed within a month.

The administration had extended the deadline several times to allow farmers to submit their consent. The final deadline was October 10, by which time nearly 96% to 97% of farmers had agreed to the acquisition.

Some landowners had approached the court over the project. Dudi said the Bombay High Court had delivered its verdict and that the rulings had favoured the government on the technical and land acquisition aspects of the project.

He added that landowners whose properties are acquired compulsorily will receive compensation. However, they will not be eligible for the benefits offered to those who consented to the acquisition, including a 10% developed plot and other benefits under the applicable policy.