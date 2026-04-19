ETV Bharat / state

Punjab's Sacrilege Bill Gets Governor's Nod, Set To Become Law

"Honorable Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Ji has signed the bill passed in the Vidhan Sabha against the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji..Now this bill has become a law..Thank you very much to God for taking this service from a humble person like me..Thank you to the entire Sangat," Mann wrote on his X handle.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday confirmed that the legislation has now cleared the final constitutional hurdle. He expressed gratitude to the Governor for giving his assent to the Bill which is set to become a law.

The move comes days after the Assembly unanimously passed the Bill in a special session on Baisakhi, marking what the state government described as the toughest-ever legal framework to protect the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib. The governor’s assent has paved the way for the Bill to become law.

The Bill, tabled on April 13 and passed with support from both the treasury benches and the Opposition—including members of the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP, and BSP as well as an Independent MLA—proposes stringent punishments exclusively for acts of sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib, which Sikhs revere as their eternal Guru. With the BJP supporting the Bill in the Vidhan Sabha, it was expected that Kataria would sign it.

Under the amended provisions, any act of sacrilege will attract a minimum imprisonment of seven years, extendable up to 20 years, along with a fine ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. If the offence is committed as part of a conspiracy to disturb communal harmony, the punishment escalates to a minimum of 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment, with fines between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. The offences have been classified as non-bailable and cognisable, triable by a sessions court, with investigations mandated to be conducted by officers not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police or assistant commissioner of police.