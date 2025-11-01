Punjab's Rs 11-Crore Lottery Winner Still Missing, 25 Days Left To Claim Prize
The mystery deepens in Bathinda as the Rs 11-crore Diwali lottery winner remains untraced. Authorities urge the unknown to claim the prize within 25 days.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST|
Updated : November 1, 2025 at 10:08 PM IST
Bathinda: As Diwali lights up homes across the country, the Punjab government released a special festival bumper lottery, giving people a chance to become overnight richies. This year, the state’s Diwali bumper offered a first prize of Rs 11 crore, but the winner is yet to be found.
When the results were announced at 8 pm, it was revealed that the winning ticket had been purchased from the Ratan Lottery distributor in Bathinda. As soon as the results were declared by the Punjab government, large crowds gathered at Ratan Lottery. Sweets were distributed amid the sound of drums, celebrating the big win. However, the person who purchased the winning ticket has not yet come forward to claim the prize.
“Currently, the lottery buyer has not been identified because sometimes buyers avoid giving their name and address, saying they’ll check the results online. We are now searching for the buyer, and the 43rd millionaire will be identified soon,” said Umesh, a lottery vendor.
“Around 60 per cent of people provide their name and address, but 40 per cent prefer to check the results themselves. I’m standing outside my shop, matching the numbers of those who come with their tickets so that the winner can be found as soon as possible,” he said.
‘Winner has 25 days to claim prize’
The lottery vendor, Umesh, said that if the lottery winner is found within 25 days, then it is fine; otherwise, the money will remain with the government. “The winner must present the original lottery ticket within 25 days to claim the prize,” he said.
Umesh has been working with the Punjab government’s lottery for the last 35–40 years. So far, 42 people have become millionaires through tickets sold by him. “The results of the Diwali bumper were announced late last night, and for the first time, a prize of Rs 11 crore has been won in Punjab, from a ticket sold by us,” he said.
Out of Rs 11 crore, 30 per cent tax will be deducted by the Punjab government before depositing the remaining amount into the winner’s account. The winner will receive around Rs 7.7 crore, Umesh said. “We receive our commission directly from the Punjab government and do not take any share from the winner. Everyone should try their luck at least once by buying a Diwali bumper,” he added.
Also Read