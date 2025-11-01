ETV Bharat / state

Punjab's Rs 11-Crore Lottery Winner Still Missing, 25 Days Left To Claim Prize

Bathinda: As Diwali lights up homes across the country, the Punjab government released a special festival bumper lottery, giving people a chance to become overnight richies. This year, the state’s Diwali bumper offered a first prize of Rs 11 crore, but the winner is yet to be found.

When the results were announced at 8 pm, it was revealed that the winning ticket had been purchased from the Ratan Lottery distributor in Bathinda. As soon as the results were declared by the Punjab government, large crowds gathered at Ratan Lottery. Sweets were distributed amid the sound of drums, celebrating the big win. However, the person who purchased the winning ticket has not yet come forward to claim the prize.

“Currently, the lottery buyer has not been identified because sometimes buyers avoid giving their name and address, saying they’ll check the results online. We are now searching for the buyer, and the 43rd millionaire will be identified soon,” said Umesh, a lottery vendor.

“Around 60 per cent of people provide their name and address, but 40 per cent prefer to check the results themselves. I’m standing outside my shop, matching the numbers of those who come with their tickets so that the winner can be found as soon as possible,” he said.