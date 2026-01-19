ETV Bharat / state

Punjab's First 'Dog Sanctuary' Inaugurated In Ludhiana

The sanctuary, started as a pilot project, has a capacity to house around 500 dogs. It was inaugurated by Sanjeev Arora, Local Government Minister, Punjab who said, "Based on its success, more such sanctuaries will be set up across Punjab in the future to take care of dogs.

The ‘Dog Sanctuary’ has been set up with the dual objective of reducing incidence of dog bites in the city and ensuring proper medical care, shelter and treatment for stray dogs.

He said, the 'Dog Sanctuary' will follow all the guidelines and protocols issued by the Supreme Court regarding the management and welfare of stray dogs. Highlighting the need for the initiative, Arora said, "The issue pertaining to stray dogs is currently under consideration of the Supreme Court which can impose fines on states which report a rise in incidents of dog bites.

The Minister any resident can file a complaint with the municipal council regarding stray dogs in his/her locality. The dogs will be caught from the areas and released at the sanctuary, he said.

Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur said instances of dog bite have risen in Ludhiana and the sanctuary will help address such issues. She said the dogs will be taken care of at the sanctuary and also provided treatment if they fall ill. Veterinary doctor Sulbha Jindal said puppies will be sterilised at the sanctuary to keep a check on their numbers.