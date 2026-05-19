ETV Bharat / state

Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur Found Dead in Canal Days After Alleged Kidnapping in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Punjabi singer Inder Kaur, also known as Yash Inder Kaur, was found dead in the Neelon Canal near Ludhiana days after she was allegedly kidnapped. Police recovered her body on Monday and shifted it to the Civil Hospital in Samrala for postmortem. Family members have also been informed for identification procedures.

Inder Kaur had reportedly gone missing a few days ago from an area under Jamalpur Police Station in Ludhiana. Following a complaint lodged by her family, police registered a case and launched a search operation.

Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur Found Dead in Neelon Canal Days After Alleged Kidnapping in Ludhiana (ETV Bharat)

According to police officials, the body was recovered at around 11 am on Monday. Family members said that one of her friends, Sukhwinder Singh, who lives in Canada, had allegedly abducted her. The family alleged that he had been pressuring Inder Kaur to marry him. When she refused, he allegedly plotted to kill her, they alleged.

According to the investigation, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Moga who has been living in Canada with his family for several years, allegedly returned to India through Nepal. Police said he, along with two associates including Karamjit Singh, allegedly kidnapped Inder Kaur and later murdered her before fleeing back to Canada.