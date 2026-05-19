Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur Found Dead in Canal Days After Alleged Kidnapping in Ludhiana
Inder Kaur's family has accused a resident of Moga, who lives in Canada, of kidnapping and murdering the Punjabi singer.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Ludhiana: Punjabi singer Inder Kaur, also known as Yash Inder Kaur, was found dead in the Neelon Canal near Ludhiana days after she was allegedly kidnapped. Police recovered her body on Monday and shifted it to the Civil Hospital in Samrala for postmortem. Family members have also been informed for identification procedures.
Inder Kaur had reportedly gone missing a few days ago from an area under Jamalpur Police Station in Ludhiana. Following a complaint lodged by her family, police registered a case and launched a search operation.
According to police officials, the body was recovered at around 11 am on Monday. Family members said that one of her friends, Sukhwinder Singh, who lives in Canada, had allegedly abducted her. The family alleged that he had been pressuring Inder Kaur to marry him. When she refused, he allegedly plotted to kill her, they alleged.
According to the investigation, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Moga who has been living in Canada with his family for several years, allegedly returned to India through Nepal. Police said he, along with two associates including Karamjit Singh, allegedly kidnapped Inder Kaur and later murdered her before fleeing back to Canada.
The accused and the singer reportedly knew each other for a long time, and both families were aware of their friendship, police said.
Sharing details of the investigation, Parmveer Singh, in-charge of Mundian Kalan police post in Ludhiana’s Sanehwal area, said the police first recovered the singer’s car and then divers were deployed to search the canal, where they found the body.
"The body has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem and the exact motive behind the murder will be known after the autopsy report is ready. Preliminary findings show that Sukhwinder Singh is the main accused," in-charge of Mundian Kalan police post said.
Police said two accused have already been arrested in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to take action against the main accused, who is believed to have fled back to Canada.
Inder Kaur was highly active on social media and had a sizable fan following. She frequently shared posts and videos online. She had also performed at several shows abroad.
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