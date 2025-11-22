ETV Bharat / state

Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Killed In Road Mishap

Mansa: Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu was killed in a road accident in Punjab's Mansa district late on Friday evening. He was 37.



According to police, Sidhu, a resident of Khiala village, died after his car collided with a truck on the Mansa-Patiala Road. The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was completely crushed, killing Sidhu on the spot.



Sidhu rose to prominence with his popular duet "Paper Ja Pyar" alongside noted Punjabi singer Pooja. His wife and young daughter survive him. His family had earlier lost his father around a year and a half ago.



Confirming the incident, SSP Mansa Bhagirath Singh Meena said, "Herman Singh Sidhu died in a road accident on the Mansa-Patiala Road. Further investigations are underway." Police have begun an investigation into the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, in another development from Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday issued a stern warning against attempts to disturb law and order in the state.

