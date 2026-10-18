Singer Babbu Maan Joins Protest Against Killing Of Anti-Drug Activist In Punjab
Maan joined in the protest along with singer G Khan in Mansa. He met Jhota’s father and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Mansa: Renowned Punjabi singer Babbu Maan on Sunday joined the protest against the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead by a medical store owner on October 13 after he confronted him for selling drugs.
Maan joined in the protest along with singer G Khan in Mansa. He met Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.
Delivering a speech on the occasion, Maan raised a pitch for fighting the menace of drugs. "The scourge of drug abuse exists across the entire world. We must be concerned for our future generations. To eradicate the drug menace, campaigns should be initiated at the village level; this was the message of Parvinder Jhota."
"We must fight this battle at an individual level as well. We bow our heads in respect before Parvinder Jhota’s father," he said.
"Parvinder was a true Punjabi who recited the Guru's Bani. Both he and his father have exemplified what it means to be a true Punjabi. Parvinder embraced martyrdom while waging a battle against drugs. Today, it is essential to continue that mission whose spark was ignited by Parvinder Jhota," Maan remarked.
"There is no place here at this protest for those looking to take selfies. The scourge of drugs has affected every single household. Parvinder’s message was that we must unite to fight against the drug menace and eradicate it. We have stopped gathering in communal spaces (sathaan), and as a result, Punjabis are becoming increasingly isolated. It is imperative that we stand together and wage this battle, so that no more Punjabis lose their lives," he said.
Jhota was earlier shot dead by the medical store owner on Bathinda Road in Punjab's Mansa district. He had visited the store alleging that intoxicating capsules were being sold there, and began a Facebook Live broadcast, which triggered an altercation between the duo. The medical store owner allegedly fired three shots at Jhota, and one bullet struck him in the chest, due to which he lost his life.
Since his death, Jhota's last rites have not yet been performed as a mark of protest against his killing.
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