ETV Bharat / state

Singer Babbu Maan Joins Protest Against Killing Of Anti-Drug Activist In Punjab

Shutdown in protest to the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, at Alipur Chowk, in Patiala. ( ANI )

Mansa: Renowned Punjabi singer Babbu Maan on Sunday joined the protest against the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead by a medical store owner on October 13 after he confronted him for selling drugs.

Maan joined in the protest along with singer G Khan in Mansa. He met Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Delivering a speech on the occasion, Maan raised a pitch for fighting the menace of drugs. "The scourge of drug abuse exists across the entire world. We must be concerned for our future generations. To eradicate the drug menace, campaigns should be initiated at the village level; this was the message of Parvinder Jhota." "We must fight this battle at an individual level as well. We bow our heads in respect before Parvinder Jhota’s father," he said. "Parvinder was a true Punjabi who recited the Guru's Bani. Both he and his father have exemplified what it means to be a true Punjabi. Parvinder embraced martyrdom while waging a battle against drugs. Today, it is essential to continue that mission whose spark was ignited by Parvinder Jhota," Maan remarked.