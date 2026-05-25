Punjabi Singer Among 3 Held As Police Bust Australia-Based International Drug Syndicate; 5.3 kg Heroin Recovered
Gurjant Singh aka Janta, who was currently staying in Australia, had been masterminding and financing the entire operation.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Ludhiana: As part of a major crackdown against a cross-border drug trafficking ring, the Punjab Police on Monday said that it had foiled a huge heroin smuggling operation allegedly run by notorious gangster Jaipal Bhullar, which resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of more than 5.3 kilograms of heroin, ammunition, and drug money.
"This huge network, which is internationally based and is funded and run by a person residing in Australia, was cracked down upon step-by-step after the first arrest of the accused, one Akshay Kumar," SSP (Durgapura) Darpan Ahluwalia said.
According to the senior police officer, the NDPS Act charges were initially filed against Akshay Kumar. "After the interrogation of the accused, the police seized 268 grams of heroin, 10 grams of 'ice' (methamphetamine), Rs 10,750 as drug money, and 30 live rounds of .30 bore ammunition. After the seizure of the arms, the relevant sections of the Arms Act were added to the FIR," he said.
On further investigation, it was found that Akshay Kumar had got the contraband from two sources, Vishal and Sanjeev Kumar, commonly known as Sunny, in order to supply them to different places.
While Vishal was arrested within a short period, the search for Sunny brought more institutional affiliations to light. According to the police, Sunny had become friends with one of the accused, Jatinder Singh alias Goldy, during his stay at jail.
After being freed, the two started working together to expand the drug supply business. The investigation went on to yield the names of two other major suppliers, namely Gurjant Singh alias Janta and Harbeer Singh Sohal. The latter was later arrested by the police and identified as a singer from Punjab.
The police stopped the vehicle of Sohal’s Mahindra Thar, resulting in a massive recovery of 5 kg 100 grams of heroin and Rs 1.50 lakh of illegal money that were hidden in the SUV. Moreover, SSP informed that the entire network was run from overseas.
According to police, Gurjant Singh aka Janta, who was currently staying in Australia, had been masterminding and financing the entire operation. In this connection, it is pertinent to mention that the back and front-end connections of this syndicate are spread through several people living in the city of Ludhiana and the nearby areas, and are directly connected with the remnants of the notorious gangster Jaipal Bhullar gang.