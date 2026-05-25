ETV Bharat / state

Punjabi Singer Among 3 Held As Police Bust Australia-Based International Drug Syndicate; 5.3 kg Heroin Recovered

Ludhiana: As part of a major crackdown against a cross-border drug trafficking ring, the Punjab Police on Monday said that it had foiled a huge heroin smuggling operation allegedly run by notorious gangster Jaipal Bhullar, which resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of more than 5.3 kilograms of heroin, ammunition, and drug money.

"This huge network, which is internationally based and is funded and run by a person residing in Australia, was cracked down upon step-by-step after the first arrest of the accused, one Akshay Kumar," SSP (Durgapura) Darpan Ahluwalia said.

According to the senior police officer, the NDPS Act charges were initially filed against Akshay Kumar. "After the interrogation of the accused, the police seized 268 grams of heroin, 10 grams of 'ice' (methamphetamine), Rs 10,750 as drug money, and 30 live rounds of .30 bore ammunition. After the seizure of the arms, the relevant sections of the Arms Act were added to the FIR," he said.

On further investigation, it was found that Akshay Kumar had got the contraband from two sources, Vishal and Sanjeev Kumar, commonly known as Sunny, in order to supply them to different places.