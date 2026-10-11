ETV Bharat / state

Punjabi Influencer Mad Sandhu Murder Case: Three More Arrested From Gujarat's Vapi

Ahmedabad: Three more men were arrested from Vapi town in Gujarat's Valsad district in connection with the October 3 murder of Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar, police said on Sunday. This comes after the alleged shooter was arrested on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Valsad Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested the trio in a joint operation and initiated further investigation into the case.

The accused have been identified as Harsimranjit Singh alias Simu Singga, Fateh Singh and Arman Singh. All are residents of Sange village under Sadar police station area of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said.

On October 3, 2026, Madhu Sudan Singh alias Mad Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified individuals near a car washing centre on Loharka Road in Amritsar. A case was registered at the Amritsar City Cantonment police station and information related to the case was shared by senior officials of CIA Punjab with senior officials of the Gujarat ATS.

Based on this, Parminder Singh alias Kaka, an alleged shooter, was arrested in Ahmedabad on October 8. A team from the Amritsar Police went to bring him back for interrogation. Parminder was allegedly the main shooter in the killing of Sandhu and hails from the Lohian area of ​​Jalandhar. Investigations revealed that he had fled to Ahmedabad after the crime. Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill stated that the police have already questioned him via video call.