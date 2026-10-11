Punjabi Influencer Mad Sandhu Murder Case: Three More Arrested From Gujarat's Vapi
Punjab Police took the trio, all residents of Tarn Taran, into custody from Gujarat ATS for further interrogation.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Three more men were arrested from Vapi town in Gujarat's Valsad district in connection with the October 3 murder of Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar, police said on Sunday. This comes after the alleged shooter was arrested on Friday.
Acting on specific intelligence, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Valsad Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested the trio in a joint operation and initiated further investigation into the case.
The accused have been identified as Harsimranjit Singh alias Simu Singga, Fateh Singh and Arman Singh. All are residents of Sange village under Sadar police station area of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said.
On October 3, 2026, Madhu Sudan Singh alias Mad Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified individuals near a car washing centre on Loharka Road in Amritsar. A case was registered at the Amritsar City Cantonment police station and information related to the case was shared by senior officials of CIA Punjab with senior officials of the Gujarat ATS.
Based on this, Parminder Singh alias Kaka, an alleged shooter, was arrested in Ahmedabad on October 8. A team from the Amritsar Police went to bring him back for interrogation. Parminder was allegedly the main shooter in the killing of Sandhu and hails from the Lohian area of Jalandhar. Investigations revealed that he had fled to Ahmedabad after the crime. Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill stated that the police have already questioned him via video call.
As the accused were planning to flee, their profiles, locations, and other vital details were shared with the Valsad SOG. Deputy superintendent of police Harsh Upadhyay and police inspector Krupesh Patel worked on intelligence inputs and a joint operation was conducted by the Gujarat ATS and Valsad SOG.
Acting swiftly, police inspector D D Parmar of Valsad SOG and his team detained the three accused in Vapi. Subsequently, a team comprising ATS police inspector J N Chavda, police sub-inspectors M L Solanki, K R Patel, and V B Khant, along with other ATS staff, brought the three to the Gujarat ATS headquarters.
Detailed interrogation revealed their roles in the crime, the reconnaissance they had conducted, and other crucial information related to the crime. The Punjab Police were then informed and its team took the trio into custody from the Gujarat ATS on October 10, transporting them to Punjab for further legal proceedings.
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