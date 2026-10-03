ETV Bharat / state

Punjabi Influencer And Makeup Artist Mad Sandhu Shot Dead In Amritsar

Mad was a Punjabi influencer and makeup artist and boasted a huge following on Instagram thanks to his distinctive style—characterized by colorful shirts, sunglasses, and unique looks. Providing details about the incident, ADCP Vanila stated, "The incident occurred at around 6 pm on Loharka Road. Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at influencer Mad Sandhu and fled the spot. Following the incident, Mad was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but doctors declared him brought dead."

Vanila said multiple police teams have been formed to investigate the murder. "Police have obtained some crucial leads regarding the accused, and the assailants will soon be arrested and put behind bars," the officer said. However, the motive of the attack was yet to be ascertained.

Mad, a social media influencer, makeup artist and fashion stylist used to speak about make-up artistry and gender-related issues. He had even faced public criticism and backlash on social media over his content style and fashion choices. He had acted in Punjabi movie 'Oye Bhole Oye'.

Meanwhile, this sensational murder has heated up the state's politics. Senior Congress leader Rajkumar Verka expressed strong indignation over the incident and targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government. "Gunshots are being fired in broad daylight in Amritsar, and people are losing their lives. An atmosphere of fear and insecurity currently prevails in Punjab," he said.