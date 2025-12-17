ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Local Body Election Results: Counting Of Votes Underway

Chandigarh: The counting of votes has begun for the Punjab Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections amid tight secutity arrangements.

The polls were held through ballot papers on December 14 to elect members of 347 zones of 22 Zila Parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 Panchayat Samitis. A voter turnout of 48 percent was recorded on the day of polling. More than 9,000 candidates were in the fray. Currently, counting is underway at 154 centres across 141 locations.

Candidates from major parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and BJP, contested on party symbols. Amid counting, the Opposition parties alleged that their workers and polling agents were not being allowed inside polling stations.

Some latest poll updates: