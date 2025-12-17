Punjab Local Body Election Results: Counting Of Votes Underway
The Punjab Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections held on December 14 registered a voter turnout of 48 percent.
Chandigarh: The counting of votes has begun for the Punjab Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections amid tight secutity arrangements.
The polls were held through ballot papers on December 14 to elect members of 347 zones of 22 Zila Parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 Panchayat Samitis. A voter turnout of 48 percent was recorded on the day of polling. More than 9,000 candidates were in the fray. Currently, counting is underway at 154 centres across 141 locations.
Candidates from major parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and BJP, contested on party symbols. Amid counting, the Opposition parties alleged that their workers and polling agents were not being allowed inside polling stations.
Some latest poll updates:
- Mewa Singh of AAP won Panchayat Samiti poll from Burj Mahima village of Bathinda block and SAD's Satvir Kaur won from Balluna village of the block.
- Sukhpal Kaur Patri Gurinder Singh of SAD won from Panchayat Samiti Bhoma zone-3.
- AAP's Baljinder Singh won from Panchayat Samity Wadala zone-2.
- SAD's Harjinder Kaur won from Panchayat Samiti Malakpur zone.
- In Moga, Congress candidate Pawandeep Kaur won from Zone Chotian Kalan and SAD's Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon won from Daulat Ucha zone.
- In Rupnagar district, ward no 5 of Panchayat Samiti Ghanoli zone was won by SAD's Surinder Kaur.
Earlier ahead of polling, Congress and SAD accused the ruling AAP of “blatant electoral malpractices,” alleging that the government machinery was used to block Opposition candidates from filing nominations and even having some rejected.
With around 14 months left for the Assembly elections, the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections are considered to be significant as the rural bodies play a significant role in the development and implementation of projects in villages.
The elections witnessed allegations of fake voting, clashes and booth capturing. A repoll was held on December 16 at Samiti Attari and Varpal Kalan in Amritsar district, Samiti Chananwal and Raisar Patiala in Barnala district, Babania and Kot Bhai in Muktsar Sahib district, Chanhiya in Dursaspur district and Samiti Bhogpur in Jalandhar district.
