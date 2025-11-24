Punjab Youth With Canada Dream Dies By Suicide After Being 'Duped' By Travel Agent; Complaint Lodged
A 22-year-old youth from Kapurthala died allegedly after consuming poison. His family has levelled allegations against a 'fake' travel agent and a senior police officer.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 10:34 AM IST
Kapurthala: A 22-year-old youth from Punjab's Kapurthala allegedly died by suicide after being "cheated" by a travel agent who had promised to send him to Canada. His family has accused the travel agent and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of driving him to take the extreme step.
The deceased has been identified as a resident of Karamjitpur village here.
As per sources, last year, the victim had signed a deal with Nacchatar, the concerned travel agent in Dadwandi, for Rs 25 lakh to travel to Canada. His family sold their land and paid the agent Rs 10 lakh as an advance. However, the agent neither sent him abroad nor returned the money, a complaint lodged with Kapurthala Police mentioned.
The family alleged that the agent had earlier agreed to return the amount in presence of DSP Sukhpal Singh Randhawa but later went back on his promise. With no progress, they were forced to lodge a complaint and alleged that the investigation was stalled because the agent used his influence and the DSP took no action.
A friend of deceased alleged, "The promise made to the family turned out to be nothing but a lie. In the end, the travel agent refused to pay the money and police also did not take any concrete action in the matter."
Under severe stress, the victim allegedly consumed poisonous drugs. He was first admitted to a private hospital in Sultanpur, and later shifted to a hospital in Jalandhar after his condition worsened. He died during treatment.
A purported suicide note recovered after his death stated that he ended his life because of "harassment by the agent and the DSP". He has reportedly held both of them responsible for his death.
Meanwhile, the family has demanded that a case be registered against the travel agent and the concerned police official. They have also asked for a judicial inquiry into the matter. "A suicide note was recovered after his death. He has written that he was committing suicide due to harassment by the agent and the DSP. He has held both of them responsible for his death," said a family member.
Responding to the allegations, Sonamdeep, Station House Officer of Sultanpur-Lodhi Police Station, said, "We have not received any statement or suicide note from the family. Legal action will be taken based on whatever information the family provides and the facts that emerge."
Sonamdeep also dismissed the allegations levelled against DSP Randhawa.
(DISCLAIMER: Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
Also Read:
1. Andhra Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Over US Visa Rejection
2. Delhi Schoolboy Suicide: Four Including Headmistress Suspended, Education Directorate Forms Panel To Probe Case
3. Marathwada Records 899 Farmers' Suicides In 10 months, With Beed Registering Highest