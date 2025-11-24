ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Youth With Canada Dream Dies By Suicide After Being 'Duped' By Travel Agent; Complaint Lodged

Kapurthala: A 22-year-old youth from Punjab's Kapurthala allegedly died by suicide after being "cheated" by a travel agent who had promised to send him to Canada. His family has accused the travel agent and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of driving him to take the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Karamjitpur village here.

As per sources, last year, the victim had signed a deal with Nacchatar, the concerned travel agent in Dadwandi, for Rs 25 lakh to travel to Canada. His family sold their land and paid the agent Rs 10 lakh as an advance. However, the agent neither sent him abroad nor returned the money, a complaint lodged with Kapurthala Police mentioned.

The family alleged that the agent had earlier agreed to return the amount in presence of DSP Sukhpal Singh Randhawa but later went back on his promise. With no progress, they were forced to lodge a complaint and alleged that the investigation was stalled because the agent used his influence and the DSP took no action.

A friend of deceased alleged, "The promise made to the family turned out to be nothing but a lie. In the end, the travel agent refused to pay the money and police also did not take any concrete action in the matter."

Under severe stress, the victim allegedly consumed poisonous drugs. He was first admitted to a private hospital in Sultanpur, and later shifted to a hospital in Jalandhar after his condition worsened. He died during treatment.