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Punjab: Youth Shot Dead In Rupnagar; Accused Posts Video Claiming Revenge For Brother's Murder

Rupnagar: Panic gripped Punjab's Nurpur Bedi area in Rupnagar district after a 25-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight outside a showroom on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Harmol Singh, a resident of Shahpur Bela village.

The murder case took a dramatic turn after the accused, Harjot Singh Sidhu, allegedly posted a video confession on social media claiming responsibility for the killing and linking it to a long-standing personal rivalry.

In the viral video, Harjot Singh Sidhu claimed the murder was carried out to avenge the killing of his brother Sukhwinder Singh in 2019.

According to the accused, Harmol Singh had allegedly murdered his brother on May 13, 2019, and was later released on bail after spending nearly four years in jail.

In the video, the accused alleged that Harmol Singh continued to threaten his family even after securing bail and had repeatedly pressured him to withdraw the case.

"He used to threaten me by showing a pistol and challenge us constantly. On Sunday, when I met him in Nurpur, he and his associates again threatened me with weapons. I felt helpless and opened fire in self-defence," the accused claimed in the video.