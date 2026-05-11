Punjab: Youth Shot Dead In Rupnagar; Accused Posts Video Claiming Revenge For Brother's Murder
According to Harmol, the accused, Harmol Singh murdered his brother on May 13, 2019, and was released on bail after spending four years in jail
Published : May 11, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Rupnagar: Panic gripped Punjab's Nurpur Bedi area in Rupnagar district after a 25-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight outside a showroom on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Harmol Singh, a resident of Shahpur Bela village.
The murder case took a dramatic turn after the accused, Harjot Singh Sidhu, allegedly posted a video confession on social media claiming responsibility for the killing and linking it to a long-standing personal rivalry.
In the viral video, Harjot Singh Sidhu claimed the murder was carried out to avenge the killing of his brother Sukhwinder Singh in 2019.
According to the accused, Harmol Singh had allegedly murdered his brother on May 13, 2019, and was later released on bail after spending nearly four years in jail.
In the video, the accused alleged that Harmol Singh continued to threaten his family even after securing bail and had repeatedly pressured him to withdraw the case.
"He used to threaten me by showing a pistol and challenge us constantly. On Sunday, when I met him in Nurpur, he and his associates again threatened me with weapons. I felt helpless and opened fire in self-defence," the accused claimed in the video.
Harjot Singh Sidhu further stated that he carried out the shooting alone and claimed that no political party or any other individual was involved in the crime.
Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation to trace the accused and are examining CCTV footage from the area.
Sri Anandpur Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Mann said Harmol Singh had stepped out of the Bhullar Electronics, a showroom near Azampur along with a friend when unidentified assailants, who were allegedly lying in wait, opened fire on him.
The injured youth was rushed to the Singhpur Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Police said both the deceased and the accused belonged to Shahpur Bela village. Further investigation into the murder is underway.
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