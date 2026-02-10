ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Youth In UK Dies Of Suspected Silent Heart Attack; Family Awaits Mortal Remains

Family members mourn as they wait for Simranjit’s mortal remains to be brought back from the UK. ( ETV Bharat )

Sangrur: Simranjit Singh, 32, a resident of village Dialgarh Jejia in Dirba, Punjab, died of a suspected silent heart attack in Birmingham, the United Kingdom (UK). He had been living there for the past decade.

The tragic news reached the family at a time when they were looking for marriage proposals for him, plunging the household and the entire area into mourning.

Simranjit had moved to Birmingham around 10 years ago. After spending his vacation at home in early January, he left for the UK on January 12. His family did not realise that this would be their final meeting with him.

According to a relative, Ram Singh Sidhu, during his visit, the family had discussed his marriage. The relative said, “Simranjit told us, ‘When I return next time, get me married. In five to six months, I will be more settled, so plan the wedding next year.’ We never imagined that only his mortal remains would come back to the village.”