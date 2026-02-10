Punjab Youth In UK Dies Of Suspected Silent Heart Attack; Family Awaits Mortal Remains
Sangrur youth dies in Birmingham soon after returning from vacation, leaving behind shattered dreams and relatives pleading for help.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Sangrur: Simranjit Singh, 32, a resident of village Dialgarh Jejia in Dirba, Punjab, died of a suspected silent heart attack in Birmingham, the United Kingdom (UK). He had been living there for the past decade.
The tragic news reached the family at a time when they were looking for marriage proposals for him, plunging the household and the entire area into mourning.
Simranjit had moved to Birmingham around 10 years ago. After spending his vacation at home in early January, he left for the UK on January 12. His family did not realise that this would be their final meeting with him.
According to a relative, Ram Singh Sidhu, during his visit, the family had discussed his marriage. The relative said, “Simranjit told us, ‘When I return next time, get me married. In five to six months, I will be more settled, so plan the wedding next year.’ We never imagined that only his mortal remains would come back to the village.”
Family Seeks Government Help To Bring Body Home
Satbir Singh Jeji, another resident of Dialgarh, said the family has urged the government to help. They want the body returned to Punjab so that the last rites can be performed at home.
He described the family as respectable and soft-spoken. "They have their own business and good political relations. Simranjit was the only son. As per initial information, he is believed to have suffered a silent heart attack," he said.
