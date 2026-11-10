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Punjab Wrestler Shot Dead While Bursting Firecrackers Outside Home In Kapurthala

Deceased Mani alias Pehalwan. ( Arrangement )

Kapurthala: A local wrestler was shot dead when he was setting off firecrackers in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Monday evening. The deceased, Mani alias Pehalwan, was bursting firecrackers outside his home in the Mehtabgarh area of the district when armed assailants fired at him. He had married only around six months ago.

Local inputs suggest the incident stemmed from an old enmity between two brothers and Pehalwan's friend Pammy. Upon receiving information about the incident, police teams from the City Police Station and the Kotwali Police Station arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

Sub-division DSP Sheetal Singh said two brothers, Kamal and Mani (sons of Pala Singh), shot Pehalwan, resulting in his death. "Various teams, including the CIA staff and the City Police Station, are conducting raids to apprehend the accused. Two cases under the Arms Act are already registered against Kamal. The accused will be arrested soon," he said. The probe so far has revealed that the assailants may have held a grudge against Pammy (who accompanied Pehalwan at the time), and the shot was intended for him but struck Pehalwan instead, resulting in his death.