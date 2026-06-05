ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Women’s Panel Takes Note Of Disappearance Of 9 Girls, Tells Police To Finish Probe Soon

Ludhiana: The Punjab State Women's Commission has taken notice of the news about the disappearance of nine girls in Ludhiana circulating on social media for the past few days and the statement given by Ludhiana's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ramandeep Bhullar.

Punjab Women's Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill has issued a suo moto notice on this matter by tagging the ADCP's video on his social media. Instructions have been issued to complete the probe soon.

Earlier, Ludhiana ADCP Ramandeep Bhullar, referring to social media news, said that there are reports in the media regarding the disappearance of girls from the area under the Ludhiana Commissionerate. He himself shared information about it and said 10 cases were registered by the Police Commissionerate. As soon as the disappearance of these girls came to light, reports of their disappearance were registered in the police stations in different areas.