Punjab Women’s Panel Takes Note Of Disappearance Of 9 Girls, Tells Police To Finish Probe Soon
Ludhiana ADCP Ramandeep Bhullar says there are reports regarding the disappearance of girls from the area under the Ludhiana Commissionerate; 10 cases have been registered.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Ludhiana: The Punjab State Women's Commission has taken notice of the news about the disappearance of nine girls in Ludhiana circulating on social media for the past few days and the statement given by Ludhiana's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ramandeep Bhullar.
Punjab Women's Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill has issued a suo moto notice on this matter by tagging the ADCP's video on his social media. Instructions have been issued to complete the probe soon.
Earlier, Ludhiana ADCP Ramandeep Bhullar, referring to social media news, said that there are reports in the media regarding the disappearance of girls from the area under the Ludhiana Commissionerate. He himself shared information about it and said 10 cases were registered by the Police Commissionerate. As soon as the disappearance of these girls came to light, reports of their disappearance were registered in the police stations in different areas.
Mentioning a case, he said that case number 130 was registered in Jamalpur on May 29, in which three girls were reported missing. Later, the police found that these girls had gone to Uttar Pradesh, where their village is. After which a police party was sent by the Ludhiana Police to bring them back to their parents. As of Friday, all three girls had been handed over to their parents.
In a case registered at Jamalpur police station, the victim's family had complained that their daughter, who is about 13 years old, and her friend, who is 16 years old, had gone to Tashpur Road to get birthday gifts from their house but did not return home. They were searched for a long time but could not be found anywhere. The police took action under Section 127 (6) BNS.
In another case, a 16-year-old minor working as a domestic help went missing in Sarabha Nagar on May 24. She was returning home after finishing her work around 7 pm when she went missing.
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