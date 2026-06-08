ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Women's Commission Seeks Details On Missing Minor Girls From Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Raj Lali Gill, chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women, on Monday said she was not satisfied with the report submitted by the Police Commissionerate regarding the missing minor girls from Ludhiana.

Gill directed the police to again furnish detailed information on each case, including the number of FIRs registered, the dates and locations where they were lodged, and the outcome of the investigations. She sought case-wise details from the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, who has requested two to three days to submit the information.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gill said, "According to Ludhiana Police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the girls left their homes voluntarily due to various personal, family and individual reasons. Police teams are working on all the cases. As a result of continuous efforts, many girls have already been recovered and have been safely returned to their families. In a case related to Ludhiana Police Station Jamalpur, three missing girls were recovered from their native village in Uttar Pradesh where they had left voluntarily due to family reasons."