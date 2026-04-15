ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Woman Wins Rs 50 Lakh Lottery, Her Husband Came To Know Through Facebook

Ludhiana: A woman from Punjab’s Ludhiana district has won Rs 50 lakh in a government-certified lottery after purchasing her ticket for Rs 1,000. The winner, Kusum Rani, in her 50s, a resident of Chander Nagar, earns her livelihood as a seamstress and supports her family through stitching work at home.

According to officials, the winning ticket was part of the Dear lottery draw, which is conducted periodically and certified by the Punjab government. Family members celebrated the win with music and sweets, while the lottery vendor felicitated the winner and her family.

Speaking about the win, Kusum said it was the first time she had purchased a lottery ticket and expressed happiness over securing a better future for her children. “With this money, I will set up my children's future and will also invest it,” she said.

Her family said they learned about the win through social media and later verified the ticket details. "The future appears a bit more secure now. I learned on Facebook that our lottery has been won. Sham Bhanot, a good friend of mine and a fellow Facebook user, often announces lottery winners online. That’s how I found out about the lottery draw. Upon checking the numbers, I discovered that our ticket had indeed won," said Kusum’s husband, who did not reveal his name.