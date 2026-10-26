Punjab Woman Honoured By Italian President For Academic Excellence
Italian President Sergio Mattarella awarded Punjab's Jasmine Kaur the prestigious Alfieri del Lavoro for maintaining a perfect academic record for 13 consecutive years.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Kapurthala: Jasmine Kaur, a native of Sunnarwal village in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, was awarded the prestigious Alfieri del Lavoro by Italian President Sergio Mattarella for maintaining a perfect academic record for 13 consecutive years.
Kaur, a graduate of the Moro Institute of Margherita di Savoia, was recognised for her top academic performance in Italy after maintaining a perfect record for 13 consecutive years. She is currently pursuing medical studies in Italy.
The honour marks a rare milestone for the Punjabi diaspora, as Kaur’s elder sister was also decorated by the Italian president a few years ago for similar academic feats. The dual achievements for the family have triggered widespread celebrations across Sunnarwal and neighbouring areas in Punjab’s Kala Sanghan region.
Beyond her academic engagement, Kaur remained active in co-curricular activities including European governance and athletics. She served as a student member of the European Union Parliament and competed in Italian school-level sports.
Following the recognition, Kaur credited her success to consistent hard work, dedication and family support.
"To reach any destination, it is essential not only to work hard but also to remain dedicated to one's goal. The persistent effort can clear a path through the most difficult circumstances on foreign soil," she said.
Kaur also highlighted the importance of girls’ education, especially in rural areas. "Family investment in young women directly elevates broader society. If daughters are granted access to education and opportunities to showcase their talents, they can prove their competence in every field," she said.
Indian diaspora and local Punjab residents termed Kaur’s achievement an “inspiration” for youth both in India and abroad.
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