ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Woman Honoured By Italian President For Academic Excellence

Kapurthala: Jasmine Kaur, a native of Sunnarwal village in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, was awarded the prestigious Alfieri del Lavoro by Italian President Sergio Mattarella for maintaining a perfect academic record for 13 consecutive years.

Kaur, a graduate of the Moro Institute of Margherita di Savoia, was recognised for her top academic performance in Italy after maintaining a perfect record for 13 consecutive years. She is currently pursuing medical studies in Italy.

The honour marks a rare milestone for the Punjabi diaspora, as Kaur’s elder sister was also decorated by the Italian president a few years ago for similar academic feats. The dual achievements for the family have triggered widespread celebrations across Sunnarwal and neighbouring areas in Punjab’s Kala Sanghan region.

Punjab Woman Honoured By Italian President For Academic Excellence (Special arrangement)

Beyond her academic engagement, Kaur remained active in co-curricular activities including European governance and athletics. She served as a student member of the European Union Parliament and competed in Italian school-level sports.

Following the recognition, Kaur credited her success to consistent hard work, dedication and family support.