Punjab Woman Donates Eyes and Body; Daughters-in-Law Break Tradition to Give Pallbearer’s Shoulder
Instead of males as pallbearers, Mata Sukhdev Kaur's family made sure that her daughters-in-law lifted her dead body.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:48 AM IST|
Updated : September 5, 2026 at 3:57 AM IST
Ludhiana: In a departure from all the social traditions followed in the past, the women of the family of the dead lady in Pratap Singh Wala Village lifted her corpse on their shoulders to meet the last wish of the dead lady.
The deceased, Mata Sukhdev Kaur, and she had a progressive mindset among all other ladies in her locality. Contradicting all the social norms where only the males were supposed to be pallbearers, her family made sure that her daughters-in-law lifted her dead body.
“She never looked upon us as daughters-in-law; she always looked at us like her own daughters,” said one of her daughters-in-law.
The members of her family revealed that there was no discrimination in terms of gender within their family. They took this step at the time of funeral rituals to challenge the norms of society.
Sukhdev Kaur also had pledged her body and eyes before her death.
After her death, her eyes were donated to an eye hospital of Dr. Ramesh located on Ludhiana Ferozepur Road to help those who needed to see through life. There was a huge gathering of people from the locality who came to pay tribute to the woman and witness the dedication of her family.
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