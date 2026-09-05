ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Woman Donates Eyes and Body; Daughters-in-Law Break Tradition to Give Pallbearer’s Shoulder

Ludhiana: In a departure from all the social traditions followed in the past, the women of the family of the dead lady in Pratap Singh Wala Village lifted her corpse on their shoulders to meet the last wish of the dead lady.

The deceased, Mata Sukhdev Kaur, and she had a progressive mindset among all other ladies in her locality. Contradicting all the social norms where only the males were supposed to be pallbearers, her family made sure that her daughters-in-law lifted her dead body.

“She never looked upon us as daughters-in-law; she always looked at us like her own daughters,” said one of her daughters-in-law.