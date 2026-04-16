ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Woman ASI Suspended For Tying 5-Year-Old Granddaughter, Leaving Her In Scorching Heat

Chandigarh: A woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Punjab's Faridkot was suspended after she allegedly tied her five-year-old granddaughter to a gate at her residence, leaving her there in scorching heat, police said on Wednesday.

The action came after a purported clip showing the girl -- crying profusely, with her hands and feet tied to the gate with a cloth -- went viral on social media.

After hearing the child's cries, neighbours -- who captured the alleged cruelty on video -- came to her rescue and untied the girl.

Police said the parents of the girl are residing in Portugal and have left the child in her grandmother's care.

ASI Sarabjit Kaur is posted as a Mahila Mitra (women's helpdesk) in Faridkot, police said.