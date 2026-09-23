Punjab: Woman Arrested For Poisoning Her Three Children To Death; Hunt On For Her Lover
According to the police, the investigation revealed that the children had allegedly been given a poisonous substance through sweets.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Sangrur: There is a new twist in the tale of three children that appeared to have died because of food poisoning. Now a murder angle has come to light.
On the day of Rakhi, August 28, 2026, suddenly the health had deteriorated of three children: six-year-old Jasnoor Kaur, five-year-old Armandeep Singh, and two-and-a-half-year-old Rehandeep Singh.
However, as the police investigation progressed, a murder angle emerged. The police arrested the children's mother, Lavpreet Kaur, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.
During the investigation, the police found certain circumstances suspicious. Subsequently, the police questioned neighbours and local residents and began investigating various aspects related to the family.
According to the police, the investigation revealed that the children had allegedly been given a poisonous substance through sweets. Following this, the police began investigating the case from the angle of murder.
The police claim that the children's mother, Lavpreet Kaur, had connected with Harjit Singh, a resident of Fazilka, via Instagram. Conversations between the two began around March-April, and a romantic relationship allegedly developed later. The police are also investigating the link between this alleged relationship and the children's deaths.
A search is underway for Harjit. Action has been taken in the case under sections 103 and 61(2) of the BNS. The children's father, Kulwinder Singh, said that he had complete trust in his wife. He is a truck driver and frequently stayed away from home for work. He has demanded strict legal action against those involved in the matter.
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