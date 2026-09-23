ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Woman Arrested For Poisoning Her Three Children To Death; Hunt On For Her Lover

Sangrur: There is a new twist in the tale of three children that appeared to have died because of food poisoning. Now a murder angle has come to light.

On the day of Rakhi, August 28, 2026, suddenly the health had deteriorated of three children: six-year-old Jasnoor Kaur, five-year-old Armandeep Singh, and two-and-a-half-year-old Rehandeep Singh.

However, as the police investigation progressed, a murder angle emerged. The police arrested the children's mother, Lavpreet Kaur, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

During the investigation, the police found certain circumstances suspicious. Subsequently, the police questioned neighbours and local residents and began investigating various aspects related to the family.