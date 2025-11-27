ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Will Teach Madhya Pradesh Stubble Management: Shivraj Praises Moga’s Ransih Kalan Model

Moga: Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is on a visit to Punjab, said on Thursday that he is impressed with Ransih Kalan village in the state's Moga due to its successful stubble management practices. During his visit, Chouhan met Mintu, the sarpanch of Ransih Kalan, and praised the village, which saw six consecutive years without a single incident of stubble burning.



'Ransih Kalan is a pathshala for country'

While hailing the village’s agricultural transformation, Chouhan said, "Stubble has not been burnt here for six years. This village is a Pathshala from which governments should learn how to develop. The development model of Ransih Kalan will be presented before the whole nation. Punjab will now also teach Madhya Pradesh how to manage stubble.”

He assured farmers that the Centre is preparing a new agriculture policy, and Ransih Kalan’s experience will play a key role in shaping it.