Punjab: Wi-Fi Technician Dies By Suicide Over 'Financial Dispute' With Girlfriend; Three Accused On the Run
Karan's sister Bhavna said he looked disturbed right before taking the extreme step, but did not inform the reason behind his mental agony.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST|
Updated : April 1, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Jalandhar: A 22-year-old Wi-Fi technician allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the Santokhpura area of Jalandhar in Punjab following a monetary dispute and alleged harassment by his girlfriend and her family, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Karan, who was found dead in his room. After the incident, the police booked three people, including the girlfriend, based on the statements of the deceased’s family.
As per the statement of the victim’s sister Bhavna, Karan looked disturbed right before taking the extreme step, but did not inform the reason behind his mental agony. The family claimed that the incident was instigated by a quarrel regarding the Rs 60,000 loans that Karan had taken from the girl.
Karan has paid ₹35,000 and has given it in two instalments to the girl. But the girl and her relatives were allegedly pressurising and harassing him badly for the rest of the payment. Karan’s brother Ravi said the girl’s brother, a Tilak Nagar resident, had recently lodged a police complaint against Karan for misappropriation of funds, aggravating the victim’s troubles.
Interestingly, Karan made a call to the girl’s family on mobile before his death. It was the last call
made by Karan. Although Karan said that he would return the remaining Rs 25000, the harassment continued. It has been claimed that the family of the girl who committed suicide stopped picking up the calls of the victim’s family after the incident.
According to SI Mewa Singh, Police Station No. 8, an FIR has been registered, and the body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. He said the police are conducting raids to nab the three accused who are absconding. The relatives have demanded a speedy and fair probe by the authorities to ensure justice for the deceased.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).