ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Wi-Fi Technician Dies By Suicide Over 'Financial Dispute' With Girlfriend; Three Accused On the Run

Jalandhar: A 22-year-old Wi-Fi technician allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the Santokhpura area of Jalandhar in Punjab following a monetary dispute and alleged harassment by his girlfriend and her family, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Karan, who was found dead in his room. After the incident, the police booked three people, including the girlfriend, based on the statements of the deceased’s family.

As per the statement of the victim’s sister Bhavna, Karan looked disturbed right before taking the extreme step, but did not inform the reason behind his mental agony. The family claimed that the incident was instigated by a quarrel regarding the Rs 60,000 loans that Karan had taken from the girl.

Karan has paid ₹35,000 and has given it in two instalments to the girl. But the girl and her relatives were allegedly pressurising and harassing him badly for the rest of the payment. Karan’s brother Ravi said the girl’s brother, a Tilak Nagar resident, had recently lodged a police complaint against Karan for misappropriation of funds, aggravating the victim’s troubles.