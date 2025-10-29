ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Village Mourns Death Of Celebrity Son In Canada

Khanna: Darshan Singh Sahsi (68), who migrated from Rajgarh village under Doraha in Punjab's Ludhiana to Canada to make his name with hard work and honesty, was shot dead outside his house in Canada's British Columbia province in a suspected "targeted incident". As soon as the news reached his native, where he became a celebrity, it was shrouded in silence.

Born in 1956, Sodhi received his elementary education from Government School Rajgarh and graduated from a college in Doraha. Following this, he tried his hand at agriculture for a few years.

However, his passion to fly high never let him remain static. Driven by the dream to do something more meaningful, he went to Dubai to work on a cruise ship. From there, he moved to Canada, where he had to struggle a lot in the initial days. He gradually moved up the ladder of success by doing odd jobs and started a clothing recycling business. With hard work, honesty and determination, this small business turned into a billion-dollar company over time and forayed into many international markets.

But despite reaching the peak of success, Sahsi never turned arrogant and always remained connected to his native village. Villagers say whenever he came here, he would visit every house and present gifts. "Whatever I am today, I am because of this soil," he used to say.