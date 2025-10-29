Punjab Village Mourns Death Of Celebrity Son In Canada
Darshan Singh Sahsi visited Rajgarh village in Ludhiana in February and is remembered by his fellow villagers as one who earned not money, but humanity.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
Khanna: Darshan Singh Sahsi (68), who migrated from Rajgarh village under Doraha in Punjab's Ludhiana to Canada to make his name with hard work and honesty, was shot dead outside his house in Canada's British Columbia province in a suspected "targeted incident". As soon as the news reached his native, where he became a celebrity, it was shrouded in silence.
Born in 1956, Sodhi received his elementary education from Government School Rajgarh and graduated from a college in Doraha. Following this, he tried his hand at agriculture for a few years.
However, his passion to fly high never let him remain static. Driven by the dream to do something more meaningful, he went to Dubai to work on a cruise ship. From there, he moved to Canada, where he had to struggle a lot in the initial days. He gradually moved up the ladder of success by doing odd jobs and started a clothing recycling business. With hard work, honesty and determination, this small business turned into a billion-dollar company over time and forayed into many international markets.
But despite reaching the peak of success, Sahsi never turned arrogant and always remained connected to his native village. Villagers say whenever he came here, he would visit every house and present gifts. "Whatever I am today, I am because of this soil," he used to say.
Nitin, a colleague, turned emotional, "He was not just a boss for us, he was like a father. He had a personal relationship with every employee. I had spoken to him on Monday morning, and everything was normal. It was only after a few hours that we came to know that he had been shot."
Village elder Gurbaksh Singh says, "Darshan never limited his success to himself. He built houses for workers at the Kandla port in Gujarat, bore the expense of their children's education and finally helped needy girls to get married. He earned not money, but humanity."
The last time he came to Rajngarh was in February and stayed here for a month. At that time, no one imagined that this would be his last meeting. Now the same house, where there were echoes of happiness, has turned into a temple of mourning, with villagers paying tribute to their son of the soil by lighting candles. "People like Darshan Sirs can be rarely found. He taught us that wealth should be in deeds, not in the heart," said a mourner.
Sahasi is no more, but his hard work, humility and humanity will always remain an inspiration for every Punjabi.
