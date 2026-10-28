Punjab Vigilance Bureau Files 40,000-Page Chargesheet Against SAD Leader Majithia
The chargesheet against former Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia was filed in Mohali court for a disproportionate assets case.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has filed a 40,000-page supplementary chargesheet against senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a multi-crore disproportionate assets case
The chargesheet, detailing assets valued at Rs 719.72 crore, was filed in a Mohali special court months ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal.
The case was registered against Majithia on June 25, 2025, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant legal provisions in connection with disproportionate assets allegedly amassed by him between 2007 and 2017.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) General Secretary and Media In-charge in Punjab, Baltej Pannu, addressed a press conference in Chandigarh regarding the development. He said that details and documents pertaining to assets, found during raids conducted by the Bureau at various locations, have been incorporated into the chargesheet.
“The investigation against Majithia was initiated after the drug racket accused, Jagdish Bhola, named him,” Pannu said, adding that an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe was also initiated in the matter, which couldn’t progress.
According to Pannu, the supplementary chargesheet, submitted to a Mohali court, names Gurmehar Singh, Majithia’s brother-in-law Gajpat Singh Grewal, Harpreet Gulati, Amardeep Singh and 10 companies, bringing more alleged financial links under judicial scrutiny.
The Vigilance Bureau’s probe centres on the alleged discrepancy between Majithia’s assets and his sources of income. However, a final outcome regarding the claims concerning the total value of these assets and the facts unearthed during the investigation will be made during court proceedings. The allegations levelled against Majithia have yet to be proven in a court of law.
The Vigilance Bureau had previously filed a chargesheet in this case on November 1, 2025. Now, the final chargesheet about the investigation has been submitted to the court.
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