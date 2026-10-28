ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Vigilance Bureau Files 40,000-Page Chargesheet Against SAD Leader Majithia

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has filed a 40,000-page supplementary chargesheet against senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a multi-crore disproportionate assets case

The chargesheet, detailing assets valued at Rs 719.72 crore, was filed in a Mohali special court months ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The case was registered against Majithia on June 25, 2025, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant legal provisions in connection with disproportionate assets allegedly amassed by him between 2007 and 2017.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) General Secretary and Media In-charge in Punjab, Baltej Pannu, addressed a press conference in Chandigarh regarding the development. He said that details and documents pertaining to assets, found during raids conducted by the Bureau at various locations, have been incorporated into the chargesheet.

“The investigation against Majithia was initiated after the drug racket accused, Jagdish Bhola, named him,” Pannu said, adding that an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe was also initiated in the matter, which couldn’t progress.