ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Two Suspects Detained With Weapons In Mad Sandhu Murder Case

Amritsar: The police achieved a breakthrough in the high-profile Mad Sandhu case on Wednesday, taking two suspects along with weapons into custody.

According to Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, the detained individuals are being subjected to intensive interrogation. The police are hopeful that as the investigation progresses, they will be able to identify and apprehend the main shooters and the mastermind involved in the case.

During the press conference, the Police Commissioner said that the deceased, Mad Sandhu, was a well-known social media influencer. Various controversies surrounding him had also surfaced on social media from time to time. Preliminary investigations suggested that this incident may have been orchestrated by hiring criminal elements or contract killers.

The police are conducting an investigation into every aspect of the case to identify the actual conspirators and masterminds behind the incident. The police stated that strict legal action will be taken against the accused.

"So far, no involvement of any extremist organisation has come to light. Preliminary findings point towards a crime committed by hired miscreants," said Gill.