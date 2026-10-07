Punjab: Two Suspects Detained With Weapons In Mad Sandhu Murder Case
The Police Commissioner said preliminary investigations suggested that this incident may have been orchestrated by hiring criminal elements or contract killers.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Amritsar: The police achieved a breakthrough in the high-profile Mad Sandhu case on Wednesday, taking two suspects along with weapons into custody.
According to Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, the detained individuals are being subjected to intensive interrogation. The police are hopeful that as the investigation progresses, they will be able to identify and apprehend the main shooters and the mastermind involved in the case.
During the press conference, the Police Commissioner said that the deceased, Mad Sandhu, was a well-known social media influencer. Various controversies surrounding him had also surfaced on social media from time to time. Preliminary investigations suggested that this incident may have been orchestrated by hiring criminal elements or contract killers.
The police are conducting an investigation into every aspect of the case to identify the actual conspirators and masterminds behind the incident. The police stated that strict legal action will be taken against the accused.
"So far, no involvement of any extremist organisation has come to light. Preliminary findings point towards a crime committed by hired miscreants," said Gill.
He added, "At this stage, disclosing the names of individuals detained by the police or sharing detailed information regarding the investigation could compromise the probe." He, therefore, appealed to the media and the general public to exercise patience.
The Police Commissioner said that no one responsible for undermining law and order would be spared, and strict legal action would be taken against all the accused.
Recently, unidentified assailants murdered social media influencer Mad Sandhu by firing multiple shots at him in the Loharka Road area of Amritsar. He was well-known as a Punjabi influencer and makeup artist, boasting a large following on Instagram thanks to his distinctive style — characterised by colourful shirts, sunglasses, and unique looks.
According to eyewitness Zia Sandhu, the assailants had their faces covered. One youth remained on the motorcycle while the other shooter stepped forward and fired indiscriminately at Sandhu at close range. About four to five rounds were fired. After carrying out the attack, the assailants fled on the motorcycle from Loharka Road towards the village.
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