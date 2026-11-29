ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Two Operatives Arrested With 4 Hand Grenades, 2 Pistols

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav; (right) hand grenades and pistols seized from the operatives. ( Credit: @DGPPunjabPolice )

Chandigarh/Jalandhar: The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, and Counter Intelligence (CI), Jalandhar — in a joint operation with a central agency — have busted a terrorist module of the ISI-backed 'Khalistan Commando Force' (KCF), and arrested two key operatives from Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, Punjab, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested accused, acting on the instructions of their handlers based abroad, had procured this consignment of hand grenades and weapons from an area near Bahram in SBS Nagar," said Yadav.

Police teams have recovered four 86-P hand grenades, two 9mm pistols along with two magazines, and 20 live cartridges from the possession of the accused, averting a potential terrorist attack in the state. The arrested individuals have been identified as Dinesh Kumar, alias Saurav, and Mary Mahajan, both residents of Bharo Majara village in SBS Nagar.