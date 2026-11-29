Punjab: Two Operatives Arrested With 4 Hand Grenades, 2 Pistols
The DGP said that these operatives had been tasked with carrying out an attack on a security establishment or a public place in the region.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Chandigarh/Jalandhar: The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, and Counter Intelligence (CI), Jalandhar — in a joint operation with a central agency — have busted a terrorist module of the ISI-backed 'Khalistan Commando Force' (KCF), and arrested two key operatives from Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, Punjab, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.
"Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested accused, acting on the instructions of their handlers based abroad, had procured this consignment of hand grenades and weapons from an area near Bahram in SBS Nagar," said Yadav.
Police teams have recovered four 86-P hand grenades, two 9mm pistols along with two magazines, and 20 live cartridges from the possession of the accused, averting a potential terrorist attack in the state.
In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC) #Amritsar and Counter Intelligence #Jalandhar, in a joint operation with a central agency, busts an #ISI-sponsored Pro Khalistan Commando Force (#KCF) terror module operated by foreign-based handlers with the arrest of two key operatives from #SBSNagar and recovery of four 86-P hand grenades, two 9MM pistols and 20 cartridges, foiling a potential terror attack. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused had allegedly procured the consignment from a location near Behram, SBS Nagar, on the directions of foreign-based handlers. An FIR has been registered at PS State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), #Amritsar, under relevant sections of the BNS, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. Further investigation is underway to uncover the entire terror network, local support networks and forward and backward linkages. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling terror networks, disrupting organised crime and ensuring peace, security and public safety across Punjab.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 29, 2026
The arrested individuals have been identified as Dinesh Kumar, alias Saurav, and Mary Mahajan, both residents of Bharo Majara village in SBS Nagar.
The DGP said that these operatives had been tasked with carrying out an attack on a security establishment or a public place in the region, with the objective of disrupting the state's peace, harmony, and communal unity. However, thanks to the timely and coordinated action of the police, this planned attack was successfully thwarted, thereby saving the lives of many innocent people.
Sharing details of the operation, Yadav said that acting swiftly on credible intelligence, joint police teams surrounded and apprehended the two key operatives on the Behram-Phagwara road, near the Chak Mai Das Gate in SBS Nagar.
In this connection, a case has been registered at the SSOC police station, Amritsar, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.
Also Read: