Punjab: Two Held With 19.870 Kg Heroin Smuggled Via Drone From Pakistan
During search, 20 packets — bundled inside a rubber tube — were recovered from the paddy fields; during investigation, heroin was recovered from these packets.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Ferozepur/Hanumangarh: During a joint operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) as part of the crackdown on drug smuggling in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, the police apprehended two alleged drug smugglers near the border and seized 19.870 kg heroin.
The seized heroin was said to have been smuggled from Pakistan via a drone. ANTF DSP Satpal Singh said, "The police received confidential information that a large consignment of narcotics was to be sent from Pakistan via drone. Acting on this information, the ANTF, in coordination with the BSF, launched a joint operation."
The joint team carried out a search operation in the vicinity of border outpost Pachhariya. During the search, 20 packets — bundled inside a rubber tube — were recovered from the paddy fields. During the investigation, heroin was recovered from these packets; the total weight is reported to be 19 kg 870 grams.
"Two youths from village Laggeana, aged 23 and 20, have been arrested in this case. Preliminary questioning has revealed their links to Pakistani smugglers and indicated that the heroin was dropped via drone," said DSP Satpal Singh.
The police will produce the accused in court and secure a police remand. During the remand period, the police will interrogate them regarding the drug smuggling network and other individuals involved.
Meanwhile, Hanumangarh Police have arrested a person with 1.546 kg of heroin worth Rs 3 crore in the international market during its ongoing anti-drugs drive named ‘Operation Chakravyuh’. The Police also claim to have recovered a Chinese-made 30-bore pistol, three live cartridges and Rs 80,000 in cash from the suspect.
Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Aditya disclosed that the accused identified as 30-year-old Ranjhu Khan alias Ranjha of Udaipur Godaran in Sri Ganganagar was nabbed during a search when he was going in a car.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused was allegedly in contact with an international drug trafficking network. The drug consignment, originally transported to Punjab via drone from Pakistan, was to be supplied to various areas of Rajasthan. The Police are now looking for the other individuals involved in this network and the drug supply links.
Police records say that the accused has several previous criminal cases registered against him. These include seven cases in various Police Stations in Sri Ganganagar district, including two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
A fresh case has been registered at the Junction Police Station and will be investigated by Pilibanga Police Station In-charge, Rai Singh.
Aditya said, “Presently, Operation Chakravyuh is being carried out in the Hanumangarh district to curb drug abuse and drug trafficking and nab drug traffickers.”
Also Read: