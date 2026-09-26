ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Two Held With 19.870 Kg Heroin Smuggled Via Drone From Pakistan

Ferozepur/Hanumangarh: During a joint operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) as part of the crackdown on drug smuggling in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, the police apprehended two alleged drug smugglers near the border and seized 19.870 kg heroin.

The seized heroin was said to have been smuggled from Pakistan via a drone. ANTF DSP Satpal Singh said, "The police received confidential information that a large consignment of narcotics was to be sent from Pakistan via drone. Acting on this information, the ANTF, in coordination with the BSF, launched a joint operation."

The joint team carried out a search operation in the vicinity of border outpost Pachhariya. During the search, 20 packets — bundled inside a rubber tube — were recovered from the paddy fields. During the investigation, heroin was recovered from these packets; the total weight is reported to be 19 kg 870 grams.

"Two youths from village Laggeana, aged 23 and 20, have been arrested in this case. Preliminary questioning has revealed their links to Pakistani smugglers and indicated that the heroin was dropped via drone," said DSP Satpal Singh.

The police will produce the accused in court and secure a police remand. During the remand period, the police will interrogate them regarding the drug smuggling network and other individuals involved.

Meanwhile, Hanumangarh Police have arrested a person with 1.546 kg of heroin worth Rs 3 crore in the international market during its ongoing anti-drugs drive named ‘Operation Chakravyuh’. The Police also claim to have recovered a Chinese-made 30-bore pistol, three live cartridges and Rs 80,000 in cash from the suspect.