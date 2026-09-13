ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Two Armed Operatives Of 'Doni Ball' Gang Killed In Encounter In Ludhiana

Ludhiana: A joint team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), ​​Punjab, and Ludhiana Commissionerate Police on Sunday thwarted a major shooting plot by neutralising two armed operatives of the 'Doni Ball' gang during an encounter near the Atam Park underpass.

According to the police, the two miscreants had arrived on a motorcycle with the intention of carrying out a shooting. They were identified as Karanjot Singh, alias Nona, and Sandeep Singh, residents of Sultanwind Road, Amritsar. Three modern automatic pistols and approximately 50 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Police Commissioner Swapna Sharma said, "Ravi Khwajke had died in 2016. A blood donation camp was organised in his memory today, and these gangsters intended to go there and carry out a major crime. Although their specific target could not be confirmed, the police had received confidential information regarding this."

Sharing details of the operation, the Police Commissioner said, "Acting on credible information regarding this plot, police teams set up a special checkpoint at the underpass near Atam Park and signalled two suspicious individuals riding a black Hero Splendor motorcycle without a number plate to stop. Upon being signalled to stop, the armed assailants attempted to flee and opened indiscriminate fire at the police personnel."

According to the police, a few years ago, Ravi Khwajke was shot dead at Gill Resort. The Davinder Bambiha gang was behind this murder, and Bambiha himself had arrived at the scene with his associates to open fire.