Punjab To Get 6-Minute Police Response As CM Bhagwant Mann Flags Off 508 ERVs
The vehicles will be deployed across all 28 police districts under the Dial-112 system to ensure a swift response to distress calls.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Sangrur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday announced that police assistance in the state will now be delivered within six minutes. This response time is on par with developed regions such as the US and Europe. The announcement came as he flagged off 508 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) in Sangrur to strengthen on-ground policing.
The vehicles, equipped with advanced technology, will be deployed across all 28 police districts under the Dial-112 system to ensure a swift response to distress calls.
Talking about the government’s investment, Mann said Rs 327.70 crore has been spent on police vehicles over the past four years. He said that modernisation has not only improved law and order but also tightened the grip on drug trafficking. He added that improved security has boosted investor confidence as Tata Steel’s second-largest plant is in Punjab.
The Chief Minister called for a social boycott of those involved in the drug trade. “Social boycott of those engaged in this heinous crime is necessary to eradicate the menace completely,” he said. He added that such elements have ruined generations and deserve no leniency.
He said that the conviction rate in drug-related cases has reached 87%, one of the highest in the country. Referring to the anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’, he said it has been the biggest crackdown on drug networks in Punjab as it has targeted supply chains and offenders.
Mann spoke about a mass-based approach to tackling drugs. He said the government aims to turn the campaign into a people’s movement. He added that a bottom-up approach has been adopted in policing, with vehicles now being provided to Station House Officers (SHOs) at the ground level.
Calling the drug problem “drug terrorism,” he said Punjab Police is combating cross-border smuggling along with public safety.
The Chief Minister said that with the addition of 508 new Bolero vehicles, the Dial-112 fleet has expanded to 764 vehicles and all of them are equipped with GPS trackers, dash cameras, and mobile data systems. He said that the daily average of 15,000 calls sees around 1,500 dispatches, and response time has already been reduced from 30–45 minutes to 13–14 minutes.
Mann also spoke about the launch of the Sadak Surakhiya Force, which is the country’s first dedicated highway safety unit. With 1,597 trained personnel and 144 vehicles, the force has reportedly reduced road accident fatalities by 48%. He said the initiative has also been appreciated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The Chief Minister announced plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence in policing to further enhance efficiency. He added that since 2022, over 12,000 recruitments have been made in Punjab Police, with additional hiring underway, including 1,746 constables and 3,298 new posts advertised in March 2026.
On farmer welfare, Mann said the government is exploring the feasibility of laying high-tension power lines underground to reduce risks to farmers and crops. Reiterating his government’s commitment to transparency, he said public funds are being used for development across sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure. He spoke about the initiatives such as free electricity for 90% of households and the creation of over 65,000 jobs without corruption.
On opposition leaders, Mann said some were “daydreaming” of returning to power despite their past track record. He also criticised Sukhbir Singh Badal and said that even late Parkash Singh Badal had not entrusted him with full leadership responsibilities.
Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Barinder Goyal, along with Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, were also present at the event.
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