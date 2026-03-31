ETV Bharat / state

Punjab To Get 6-Minute Police Response As CM Bhagwant Mann Flags Off 508 ERVs

Sangrur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday announced that police assistance in the state will now be delivered within six minutes. This response time is on par with developed regions such as the US and Europe. The announcement came as he flagged off 508 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) in Sangrur to strengthen on-ground policing.

The vehicles, equipped with advanced technology, will be deployed across all 28 police districts under the Dial-112 system to ensure a swift response to distress calls.

Talking about the government’s investment, Mann said Rs 327.70 crore has been spent on police vehicles over the past four years. He said that modernisation has not only improved law and order but also tightened the grip on drug trafficking. He added that improved security has boosted investor confidence as Tata Steel’s second-largest plant is in Punjab.

The Chief Minister called for a social boycott of those involved in the drug trade. “Social boycott of those engaged in this heinous crime is necessary to eradicate the menace completely,” he said. He added that such elements have ruined generations and deserve no leniency.

He said that the conviction rate in drug-related cases has reached 87%, one of the highest in the country. Referring to the anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’, he said it has been the biggest crackdown on drug networks in Punjab as it has targeted supply chains and offenders.

Mann spoke about a mass-based approach to tackling drugs. He said the government aims to turn the campaign into a people’s movement. He added that a bottom-up approach has been adopted in policing, with vehicles now being provided to Station House Officers (SHOs) at the ground level.

Calling the drug problem “drug terrorism,” he said Punjab Police is combating cross-border smuggling along with public safety.