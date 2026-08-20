ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Three Alleged Sexual Assault Victims Climb Water Tank Near Barnala SSP Office Demanding Justice

Barnala: A tense atmosphere prevailed around the SSP office in Punjab's Barnala on Thursday after three girls mounted themselves on an overhead water tank, threatening that they would die by suicide if immediate steps were not taken against three youngsters who had allegedly raped them and sexually harassed them.

The girls stated that even after lodging written complaints before the DSP and SSP offices, no immediate steps were taken against the accused. Fed up with the lack of action from the administration, the three climbed on top of the water tank and said that they would end their life unless some action was taken against the accused.

The girls said that they had to take this step after noticing the “indifferent attitude” of the police. The girls who climbed the tank have warned that they will not come down until concrete action is taken against the accused and they do not get justice.

The victim girls said, “If justice is not done, we will end our lives by jumping from the water tank. We had earlier given written complaints to the DSP and SSP offices, but the police did not take any immediate action against the accused.”