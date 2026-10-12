ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Threat Issued To Blow Up Police Commissioner's Office In Amritsar; Police On High Alert

Amritsar: The police administration on Monday was put on high alert after receiving a threat to blow up the District Police Commissioner's office with a bomb.

Acting immediately upon receiving the information, the police launched a massive search operation covering the Police Commissioner's office, the Deputy Commissioner's office, the court complex, and surrounding areas. Security arrangements were also thoroughly inspected during this process.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jugraj Singh said, "The police received a tip-off regarding this in the morning. Treating the matter seriously, police teams were immediately mobilised, and anti-sabotage checks were conducted in the relevant buildings and surrounding areas."

No suspicious objects or activities were detected during the inspection and search operation. "Mischievous elements attempting to disrupt the peace and harmony of the city, state, or country may issue such threats, but the police take every piece of information seriously and initiate appropriate action," said DCP Jugraj Singh.

He said, "Security arrangements for the city are being continuously reviewed in accordance with the Police Commissioner's directives. Security measures will be further strengthened, keeping the festivals and the winter season in mind. Additionally, surprise checks will continue across various parts of the city to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure public safety."