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Punjab: Threat Issued To Blow Up Police Commissioner's Office In Amritsar; Police On High Alert

The police launched a massive search operation covering the Police Commissioner's office, the Deputy Commissioner's office, the court complex, and surrounding areas.

The District Police Commissioner's office in Amritsar.
The District Police Commissioner's office in Amritsar. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 12, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Amritsar: The police administration on Monday was put on high alert after receiving a threat to blow up the District Police Commissioner's office with a bomb.

Acting immediately upon receiving the information, the police launched a massive search operation covering the Police Commissioner's office, the Deputy Commissioner's office, the court complex, and surrounding areas. Security arrangements were also thoroughly inspected during this process.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jugraj Singh said, "The police received a tip-off regarding this in the morning. Treating the matter seriously, police teams were immediately mobilised, and anti-sabotage checks were conducted in the relevant buildings and surrounding areas."

No suspicious objects or activities were detected during the inspection and search operation. "Mischievous elements attempting to disrupt the peace and harmony of the city, state, or country may issue such threats, but the police take every piece of information seriously and initiate appropriate action," said DCP Jugraj Singh.

He said, "Security arrangements for the city are being continuously reviewed in accordance with the Police Commissioner's directives. Security measures will be further strengthened, keeping the festivals and the winter season in mind. Additionally, surprise checks will continue across various parts of the city to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure public safety."

Also Read:

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  2. 'Sorry Mummy Papa, If I Take Next Birth, I'll Be Your Good Son': LPU Student Dies By Suspected Suicide In Punjab
  3. Punjab: ED Knocks At The Doors Of Park Hospital In Patiala

TAGGED:

DISTRICT POLICE COMMISSIONER OFFICE
AMRITSAR POLICE
PUNJAB POLICE
THREAT TO BLOW UP POLICE OFFICE
THREAT TO BLOW UP POLICE OFFICE

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