Tenant Arrested For Murder Of 81-Year-Old NRI Woman In Punjab’s Khanna

Police said the tenant was arrested for the murder of Jagpal Kaur. ( ETV Bharat )

Khanna: Punjab Police have finally solved the 'blind' murder of 81-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman Jagpal Kaur, which took place on February 1. In the sensational case, the accused, Rahul, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, has now been arrested.

The accused was living as a tenant in the victim’s house. While sharing the details, Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia explained that financial distress motivated the crime.

According to the SSP, Rahul had spent around Rs 20,000 on his father’s treatment and had taken a loan. Pressure to repay the money pushed him to target Jagpal Kaur.

The SSP said the accused had been planning the crime for the past 2-3 months before February 1, but had failed to commit any theft earlier. He knew that between the 15th and 20th of every month, Jagpal Kaur received rent, and he prepared his plan keeping this period in mind.