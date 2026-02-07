Tenant Arrested For Murder Of 81-Year-Old NRI Woman In Punjab’s Khanna
Police arrested a tenant who allegedly strangled 81-year-old Jagpal Kaur after planning the crime for months to repay debt.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Khanna: Punjab Police have finally solved the 'blind' murder of 81-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman Jagpal Kaur, which took place on February 1. In the sensational case, the accused, Rahul, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, has now been arrested.
The accused was living as a tenant in the victim’s house. While sharing the details, Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia explained that financial distress motivated the crime.
According to the SSP, Rahul had spent around Rs 20,000 on his father’s treatment and had taken a loan. Pressure to repay the money pushed him to target Jagpal Kaur.
The SSP said the accused had been planning the crime for the past 2-3 months before February 1, but had failed to commit any theft earlier. He knew that between the 15th and 20th of every month, Jagpal Kaur received rent, and he prepared his plan keeping this period in mind.
As police detailed, on the night of January 31, 2026, the accused scaled the wall and entered the woman’s house. He remained hidden through the night. In the morning, he tied the elderly woman’s hands, strangled her to death, and then returned to his rented accommodation after the murder.
Police said that, with evidence found at the scene, CCTV footage, and technical analysis, investigators traced the accused and arrested him.
SSP Ahluwalia said police are trying to collect evidence that will be strong enough to ensure that the accused receives the strictest punishment under law.
With the case solved, local residents have expressed relief and appreciated the police action.
